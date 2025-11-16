159 Positive Quotes To Brighten Your Day

Positivity can come from even the most unexpected of places. It’s only up to you whether you can see it or not. But if you have negative thoughts playing in your head, it might be hard to look for the light. To counter that, we gathered a collection of positive quotes to replace them with.
Below, you’ll find wise sayings, ranging from famous ancient proverbs sharing important life advice to quotes by Robin Williams that will warm your heart. So if you’re looking for quotes about positivity to add to your daily motivation list, this is the place to be.
These pearls of wisdom will teach you how to appreciate life as it is and motivate you to change whatever is holding you down. Equipped with these uplifting quotes, there will be no obstacle that you won’t be able to overcome.
So put on your best smile and dig into this mega list of positivity! Vote for your favorites and share the positivity with those around you!
#1
“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#2
“The mind is everything. What you think you become.” — Buddha
#3
“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” — Chinese Proverb
#4
“Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.” — Buddha
#5
“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” — Robin Williams
#6
“To win big, you sometimes have to take big risks.” — Bill Gates
#7
“The truly rich are those who enjoy what they have.” — Yiddish Proverb
#8
“A friend may be waiting behind a stranger’s face.” — Maya Angelou
#9
“Do good and good will come to you.” — Adam Lowy
#10
“Take the first step.” — Darius Fisher
#11
“I never lose sight of the fact that just being is fun.” — Katherine Hepburn
#12
“When I was 5 years old, my mother always told me that happiness was the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down ‘happy’. They told me I didn’t understand the assignment, and I told them they didn’t understand life.” — John Lennon
#13
“Even if I don’t reach all my goals, I’ve gone higher than I would have if I hadn’t set any.” — Danielle Fotopoulis
#14
“We know what we are, but know not what we may be.” — William Shakespeare
#15
“We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” – Oscar Wilde
#16
“You have to train your brain to be positive just like you work out your body.” – Shawn Achor
#17
“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” – Dolly Parton
#18
“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” — Maya Angelou
#19
“Whoever is happy will make others happy too.” — Anne Frank
#20
“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.” — H. Jackson Brown Jr
#21
“The next choice is the most important choice.” — George Wells
#22
“Look at the sparrows; they do not know what they will do in the next moment. Let us literally live from moment to moment.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#23
“One day or day one. It’s your choice.” — Unknown
#24
“Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.” — Robert Schuller
#25
“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” — Mae West
#26
“Sometimes, when things are falling apart, they may actually be falling into place.” — Unknown
#27
“The things you’re waiting and hoping for tend to arrive at the most unexpected moments.” — Unknown
#28
“One small positive thought can change your whole day.” – Zig Ziglar
#29
“My dear friend, clear your mind of can’t.” – Samuel Johnson
#30
“The power for creating a better future is contained in the present moment: You create a good future by creating a good present.” – Eckhart Tolle
#31
“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” – Milton Berle
#32
“Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.” – Roy T. Bennett
#33
“Even though you’re fed up, you gotta keep your head up.” – Tupac
#34
“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” – John Lennon
#35
“Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.” – Marthe Troly-Curtin
#36
“The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up.” – Mark Twain
#37
“Extraordinary things are always hiding in places people never think to look.” —Jodi Picoul
#38
“If you can stay positive in a negative situation, you win.” — Unknown
#39
“Only in the darkness can you see the stars.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.
#40
“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#41
“Be yourself and people will like you.” — Jeff Kinney
#42
“Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory.” — Dr. Seuss
#43
“The moment where you doubt you can fly, you cease for ever being able to do it.” — Peter Pan J.M. Barrie
#44
“Just for the record darling, not all positive change feels positive in the beginning.” — S. C. Lourie
#45
“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” — Aesop
#46
“Most people are nice when you finally see them.” — Harper Lee
#47
“Jump in with both feet and be brave.” — Sujit Choudhry
#48
“If I got rid of my demons, I’d lose my angels.” — Tennessee Williams
#49
“Always let your conscience be your guide.” — Jiminy Cricket
#50
“Do what is true to your soul.” — Malini Saba
#51
“Recognize what you have inside you.” — Eric Pulier
#52
“Words can inspire, thoughts can provoke, but only action truly brings you closer to your dreams.” — Brad Sugars
#53
“Few things can help an individual more than to place responsibility on him, and to let him know that you trust him.” – Booker T. Washington
#54
“When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.” — Lao Tzu
#55
“Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.” — Albert Einstein
#56
“There is nothing in a caterpillar that tells you it’s going to be a butterfly.” — Buckminster Fuller
#57
“You get in life what you have the courage to ask for.” — Oprah Winfrey
#58
“Staying positive does not mean everything will turn out okay. Rather, it means you will be okay no matter how things turn out.” — Unknown
#59
“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” — Maria Robinson
#60
“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” – Theodore Roosevelt
#61
“I will go anywhere as long as it’s forward.” – David Livingston
#62
“Keep a smile on your face. Keep a spring in your step.” – Joel Osteen
#63
“It’s almost always possible to be honest and positive.” – Naval Ravikant
#64
“There is no advertisement as powerful as a positive reputation traveling fast.” – Brian Koslow
#65
“The less you respond to negative people, the more positive your life will become.” – Paolo Coelho
#66
“In order to carry a positive action we must develop here a positive vision.” – Dalai Lama
#67
“The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible.” – Winston Churchill
#68
“I’m a very positive thinker, and I think that is what helps me the most in difficult moments.” – Roger Federer
#69
“Always find opportunities to make someone smile, and to offer random acts of kindness in everyday life.” – Roy T. Bennett
#70
“The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.” – Marcus Aurelius
#71
“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” – Marcel Proust
#72
“Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.” — Tony Robbins
#73
“You can have it all. Just not all at once.” — Oprah Winfrey
#74
“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” — Michael Jordan
#75
“Say something positive, and you’ll see something positive.” — Jim Thompson
#76
“All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination.” — Earl Nightingale
#77
“Train your mind to see the good in every situation.” — Unknown
#78
“Stay positive. Better days are on their way.” — Unknown
#79
“Each day provides its own gifts.” — Marcus Aurelius
#80
“You do not find the happy life. You make it.” — Thomas S. Monson
#81
“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.” — Roald Dahl
#82
“What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#83
“Think and wonder. Wonder and think.” — Dr. Suess
#84
“When you are imagining, you might as well imagine something worth while.” — Lucy Maud Montgomery
#85
“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney
#86
“Salvation lies within.” — Warden Samuel Norton
#87
“Today is a good day to try.” — Quasimodo
#88
“Make your life matter and have fun doing it.” — Aaron Hurst
#89
“We have to collectively work together to improve the world.” — Samuel Strauch
#90
“Base your relationships on the right values.” — Dick Gephardt
#91
“The joy of life is becoming a person you are proud of.” — Bill Orender
#92
“When you realize how precious and fragile life is, it changes your whole perspective.” — Ryan O’Donnell
#93
“May your troubles be less and your blessings be more.” — Irish Blessing
#94
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou
#95
“Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.” — Omar Khyyam
#96
“To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children… To leave the world a better place… To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#97
“Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.” — Judy Garland
#98
“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” — Abraham Lincoln
#99
“Miracles happen to those who believe in them.” – Bernhard Berenson
#100
“Be positive. Be true. Be kind.” – Roy T. Bennett
#101
“If you are positive, you’ll see opportunities instead of obstacles.” – Widad Akrawi
#102
“Turn every life situation into a positive one.” – Rhonda Byrne
#103
“Believe that life is worth living and your belief will help create the fact.” – William James
#104
“Don’t focus on negative things; focus on the positive, and you will flourish.” – Alek Wek
#105
“Surround yourself with positive people and you’ll be a positive person.” – Kellie Pickler
#106
“Virtually nothing is impossible in this world if you just put your mind to it and maintain a positive attitude.” – Lou Holtz
#107
“When you are joyful, when you say yes to life and have fun and project positivity all around you, you become a sun in the center of every constellation, and people want to be near you.” – Shannon L. Alder
#108
“I believe that you should gravitate to people who are doing productive and positive things with their lives.” – Nadia Comaneci
#109
“Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them.” – Marcus Aurelius
#110
“We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorns have roses.” – Alphonse Karr
#111
“There are far, far better things ahead than anything we leave behind.” – C.S. Lewis
#112
“What is the difference between an obstacle and an opportunity? Our attitude toward it. Every opportunity has a difficult, and every difficulty has an opportunity.” – J. Sidlow Baxter
#113
“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” – Helen Keller
#114
“Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking will.” – Zig Ziglar
#115
“When you are enthusiastic about what you do, you feel this positive energy. It’s very simple.” – Paolo Coelho
#116
“Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get.” – W.P. Kinsella
#117
“I dwell in possibility.” — Emily Dickinson
#118
“A goal is not always meant to be reached, it often serves simply as something to aim at.” – Bruce Lee
#119
“A No. 2 pencil and a dream can take you anywhere.” — Joyce Meyer
#120
“Inspiration comes from within yourself. One has to be positive. When you’re positive, good things happen.” — Deep Roy
#121
“The most wasted of days is one without laughter.” — E. E. Cummings
#122
“Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others.” — Rosa Parks
#123
“I want to reach my potential, impact my world, and leave a legacy.” — Seth Buechley
#124
“Choose to be optimistic, it feels better.” — Dalai Lama
#125
“My friends, love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair. So let us be loving, hopeful and optimistic. And we’ll change the world.” — Jack Layton
#126
“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf.” — Rabindranath Tagore
#127
“We may not have hit the peak yet, but we are on the journey up.” — Brian Nhira
#128
“The power of imagination makes us infinite.” — John Muir
#129
“Make a determination that you will live your purpose today.” — Daniel Budzinski
#130
“Some men see things as they are and say why — I dream things that never were and say why not.” — George Bernard Shaw
#131
“I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse.” — Florence Nightingale
#132
“We all have two lives. The second one starts when we realize we only have one.” — Confucius
#133
“I expect to pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to any fellow creature, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it for I shall not pass this way again.” — Stephen Grellet
#134
“Whatever is worrying you right now — forget about it. Take a deep breath, stay positive and know things will get better.” — Unknown
#135
“A positive atmosphere nurtures a positive attitude, which is required to take positive action.” – Richard M. DeVos
#136
“Your positive action combined with positive thinking results in success.” – Shiv Khera
#137
“Believing in negative thoughts is the single greatest obstruction to success.” – Charles F. Glassman
#138
“Every day may not be good… But there’s something good in every day.” – Alice Morse Earle
#139
“A problem is a chance for you to do your best.” – Duke Ellington
#140
“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” – Dale Carnegie
#141
“Cultivate an optimistic mind, use your imagination, always consider alternatives, and dare to believe that you can make possible what others think is impossible.” – Rodolfo Costa
#142
“Positive thinking is more than just a tagline. It changes the way we behave. And I firmly believe that when I am positive, it not only makes me better, but it also makes those around me better.” – Harvey Mackay
#143
“An attitude of positive expectation is the mark of the superior personality.” – Brian Tracy
#144
“Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” – Willie Nelson
#145
“I’ve always believed that you can think positive just as well as you can think negative.” – James Baldwin
#146
“Folks are usually about as happy as they make up their minds to be.” – Abraham Lincoln
#147
“Of all forms of caution, caution in love is perhaps the most fatal to true happiness.” – Bertrand Russell
#148
“Keep your face always toward the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you.” — Walt Whitman
#149
“Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne
#150
“To live a fulfilled life, we need to keep creating the ‘what is next’, of our lives. Without dreams and goals there is no living, only merely existing, and that is not why we are here.” — Mark Twain
#151
“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” — John F. Kennedy
#152
“Surround yourself with positive people.” — Rod Rohrich
#153
“When the sun is shining I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome.” — Wilma Rudolph
#154
“The world is full of magical things patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper.” — Bertrand Russell
#155
“Positive anything is better than negative nothing.” – Elbert Hubbard
#156
“You cannot have a positive life and a negative mind.” – Joyce Meyer
#157
“Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch onto the affirmative.” – Bing Crosby
#158
“It’s most important that you surround yourself with positivity always, and have it in your mind at all times.” – Tyler Perry
#159
“In every day, there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact.” – Les Brown
