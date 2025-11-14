10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About ‘Time Flying Fast’ And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

by

It’s hard not to feel sentimental at the start of a new year. The changing of the calendar year represents a time to reminisce about what has changed in the last year, what you’ve achieved, lost, and how time has flown, and entering a new decade makes it feel all the more profound. But some people on Twitter are getting emotional over something much bigger than themselves: our beautiful planet, which just turned 2020, if you were napping during science and history lessons for your entire compulsory education.

Check out these birthday wishes that have people desperately asking if this is a joke or a meme. It is, right? Right?

People are wishing the planet a happy 2020th birthday

10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

Image credits: weiser_thanmost

10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

Image credits: des_kaiser

10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

Image credits: pimpjuice_k

10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

Image credits: rileycantweet

10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

Image credits: ArthurLK11

10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

Image credits: lncroyable

10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

Image credits: dunyuhhh

10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

Image credits: eMBeaRGaming

10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

Image credits: jasonator53

10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

Image credits: Lawi_19

Funnily enough, when we looked up sources on the age of the planet, the top suggested searches were “how old is the earth 2019,” “how old is the earth 2018,” and so on. Apparently, the new year gets people curious. So, if 2020 sounds like a number so large and imposing that it must encapsulate all of our planet’s existence, wait until you hear about 4543000000 (give or take a few hundred million years. When you count that high, it’s easy to be off by an amount of time that’s still longer than mammals have existed.)

The absurdity of supposing that January 1st must be the birthday of all of existence makes you wonder what the significance of the start of a new year actually is. After all, once we figured out how long it takes Earth to complete an orbit, how did we start turning our calendars to a new year not on a solstice or any astronomically significant day, but plain old January 1st?

The answer, the ancient Romans would have told you, is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. It’s the first month on the list. Or, well, it has been since it was added to come before March. February came along later. Then they debated the distribution of days between months for a few hundred years, partially driven by various emperors wanting the months they introduced to be the biggest and best ones. Miraculously, out of this highly civil, scientific process eventually came a calendar that stuck, and we think it’s working pretty well.

Happy arbitrary beginning of the unit that we use to measure journeys around the sun. May this be an educational year for all of us.

Commenters couldn’t quite believe what they were reading

10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old
10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old
10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old
10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old
10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old
10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old
10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old
10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old
10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old
10 Not-The-Sharpest People Who Just Tweeted About &#8216;Time Flying Fast&#8217; And Earth Being 2020 Years Old

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Crocheter Uses Her Skills To Turn Dried Leaves Into Works Of Art (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Watercolor Brain Scans Of Animals (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Man Who Accused Mom Of Taking Advantage Reveals Plans If He Turns Out To Be Brother’s Biological Father
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
Dragon’s Dogma Being Developed as Anime Series for Netflix
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2019
Parents & Kids Ate In A Toilet In This Experiment
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Blind Woodchuck Saved From Death In A Backyard Cannot Stop Snuggling With Its Rescuers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.