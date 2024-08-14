Where to Stream All the Alien Movies Before Watching Alien Romulus

Fede Álvarez’s much-anticipated Alien: Romulus is finally here. With its world premiere in Los Angeles this past Monday, the eighth installment of the Alien franchise is already stirring buzz.
Set in a terrifying timeline between Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens, Alien: Romulus brings yet another horrifying chapter to the franchise. Young colonists stumble upon a derelict space station, setting the stage for another nightmare-fueled adventure involving the indomitable Xenomorph. The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, and Spike Fearn.
The movie is produced by Scott, Michael Pruss, and Walter Hill. Originally slated for a Hulu exclusive release, the studio shifted gears to a theatrical run at the onset of principal photography. Álvarez mentioned to The Hollywood Reporter,
Right when we started shooting it, the studio was like, ‘Fuck it, we’re going into theaters with this,’. Now set for a wide theater release on August 16th, Alien: Romulus promises an intense cinematic experience.
The Streaming Platforms Hosting Alien Movies
If you want to catch up on the iconic franchise before diving into Romulus, you’re in luck. The Xenomorph lurks on streaming platforms where you can watch the entire franchise if you don’t have physical copies at hand.
- Disney+
- HBO Max
- Amazon Prime Video
- Hulu
Anticipation for Romulus Builds
Initial reactions are mixed but exciting. Borys Kit from The Hollywood Reporter stated,
Alien: Romulus has all the great hallmarks of what you would expect in an Alien flick but never feels like it’s pandering to nostalgia or fan service…and even goes into a crazy new direction. Fede Alvarez & the cast just gave birth to summer’s best movie.
This upcoming release is generating a lot of noise on social media as well. From accolades praising its homage to earlier films and impressive visuals to critiques about some narrative choices, it’s clear that Alien: Romulus is capturing interest across various audience sections.
Dive Into the Horror Universe
The new addition continues to bridge generations of fans while bringing fresh perspectives and thrills. Catch previous installments on streaming platforms ahead of Romulus’ release this August 16th.
Follow Us