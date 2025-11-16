Veterinarian Goes To TikTok To Explain The Deal With Norway Banning The Breeding Of English Bulldogs And Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

Every dog breed comes with its different appearances, different personalities and needs. They also have different health issues. For example, German shepherds often have problems with their hips, huskies may suffer from eye issues and many people know of the breathing problems bulldogs and pugs have.
Some health issues are more dangerous and more painful than others. Norway deemed that the suffering experienced by English bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels are too great and the country banned their breeding.
English bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels have such serious health issues that their breeding was banned in Norway
Every country passes a lot of different laws every week so you can’t know about them all, especially when it affects only that one country. But a veterinarian on TikTok wanted to share the news she learnt about breeding in Norway.
She drew her viewers’ attention to the fact that Norway won’t allow breeding of English bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels anymore. The court ruled on January 31st that breeding of these dogs is cruel as their health issues are literally created by the hand of a human, which really lowers the quality of their lives.
As the veterinarian on TikTok pointed out, many people are aware about the breathing problems of the English bulldog
The case ended up in court because Animal Protection Norway sued the Norwegian Kennel Club, the Norwegian Cavalier Club, the Norwegian Bulldog Club and six breeders of English bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels in 2018 for breeding unhealthy animals.
The lawyers argued that the selective breeding was unethical as the result of it would definitely be an animal with severe health issues. Furthermore, this has continued since the beginning of the 20th century, so animal rights activists thought enough was enough and actually won the case.
But the Cavalier King Charles spaniel came as a surprise for many
As the veterinarian Cat The Vet pointed out, many people are already aware of the health issues English bulldogs have. They are a brachycephalic (flat-faced) dog and this feature is the main source of their breathing problems.
They have what is called brachycephalic airway obstructive syndrome, which means that they have difficulty breathing and they start panting with their tongues sticking out even during a light walk, which makes it harder for them to handle the heat.
Bored Panda chatted with Cat The Vet a bit and she pointed out even more breeds that have problems and shouldn’t be continued breeding the way they are now, “I think it is arguable that for most of our flat faced breeds, we really do need to consider how we are producing them at the moment and make some changes. Those with the most extreme features, like our pugs and french bulldogs definitely do suffer because they so commonly struggle to breathe. Another dog type that really needs to stop is the ‘Toad Bulldog’, these are bulldogs that have been inbred horribly to give them a short, squat body shape with tiny legs, long backs and heavy muscle build-up, not to mention they are also generally pretty flat faced. These features and body type leaves them horribly pre-disposed to painful joint issues and other problems.”
Turns out their skulls are too small for their brains so they experience a lot of pain and the probability of that happening is almost 100 percent
People were not as surprised to hear that the breeding of English bulldogs was banned in Norway. But they were confused about the Cavalier King Charles spaniel so Cat The Vet explained why they were also included in the ban.
Cavvies often have problems with their hearts, which are almost guaranteed for senior dogs. However, the bigger issue is another condition that causes a lot of pain for the dogs, called syringomyelia.
It was ruled that such animal suffering violates Norway’s Animal Welfare Act
Syringomyelia is a condition when a fluid-filled cavity or cyst forms within the spinal cord. It forms because the brain of the Cavalier King Charles spaniel is too big for their skull so it gets squished and causes excruciating pain in certain areas.
They might become sensitive to touching or being picked up, it can be painful for them to jump or run, and they might excessively scratch with no apparent reason.
The new law was passed when Animal Protection Norway sued kennel clubs and breeders and won
The veterinarian points out that often cats are forgotten in these kinds of conversations, “some breeds also really struggle because of the way we have made them look. In particular the Persians with their faces so flat some are more or less inverted, the Scottich Folds who have serious cartilage defects leading to painful arthritis all over their bodies and Munchkin cats with abnormally shortened legs.”
However, we should be glad that any kind of conversation on the well-being of our beloved pets is happening at all because basically these dogs are genetically designed to live life in pain and that violates Norway’s Animal Welfare Act, which the veterinarian refers to in the video. It says that breeding cannot be carried out if it affects “the animals’ physical or mental functions in a negative way, reduces the animals’ ability to practise natural behaviour, or causes general ethical reactions.”
The veterinarian agrees that the breeding of English bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels doesn’t match the requirements in this act and supports Norway’s decision.
Even though the breeders said they were trying to improve the breeds, their claims are questionable
The kennel clubs and the breeders were disappointed with such a ruling and claimed that they were trying to breed healthier and stronger dogs, but now they are not allowed to do that. They also pointed out that owning such dogs is not prohibited, so they believe that people will still buy them in other countries and they might not be necessarily as healthy as the ones bred in Norway. They fear that this ban might lead to illegal puppy smuggling and clueless buyers buying dogs with even more issues.
Cat The Vet thinks that breeders’ excuse of trying to improve the breed is nonsense as you can’t have a better result by breeding within the same breed as all of the animals have the gene for the issues.
The solution would be to try breeding them with dogs of other breeds, but kennel clubs aren’t fond of this idea as in their eyes, the English bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels would lose the purity of the breed.
It is known that the same breed lacks enough genetic diversity to have significant improvements without outcrossing
Cat the Vet also sees some issues and believes that these kinds of laws, if not considered properly, might not have the desired effect, but she still is in support of them, “If they are not properly thought out, enforced and regulated, laws like this can have negative consequences, so if countries are going to pass them, they need to be well written and upheld. However, in this instance what is more important is the publicity it has generated and the precedence it has created. Many countries already have the ‘torture breeding’ laws under which this ruling was passed and they may now opt to use them to similar ends.”
She also adds, “Although, I would far rather see the breeders themselves step up and make changes on a wide scale. They are the ones who claim to love these dogs the most, I just need them to prove it now!”
The veterinarian is also hopeful that this law in Norway will become an example for other countries too
Below you can find the video explaining what problems are characteristic to the breeds
Hopefully, other countries will start caring about how tortured some animals feel and the veterinarian also believes that there will be change.
Hopefully, other countries will start caring about how tortured some animals feel and the veterinarian also believes that there will be change.
People in the comments were glad that these problems are being solved
