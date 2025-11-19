My Reflections On An Art Plein Air At The Dnipro Botanical Garden

The journey to the botanical garden in Dnipro was more than just an artistic retreat—it was an exploration of resilience, nature, and the deep connection between land and soul. Dnipro, a city near the frontlines, carries a unique spirit. It is a place where life and creativity persist against all odds, where people continue to dream, create, and inspire.

As I set up my easel in the heart of the garden, I could feel the whispers of the land, the echoes of history, and the vibrant energy of the present moment. The trees swayed gently, as if speaking to me in a language only a painter can understand. The colors of the sky reflected the emotions of the day—sometimes serene and bright, sometimes heavy with anticipation.

I have always believed that painting is not just about capturing a landscape; it is about conversing with it. Each stroke of my brush in oil on canvas is a dialogue with the space before me. I study the vibrations of nature, its shifting energy, and I strive to translate them into my art.

My paintings have found homes across the world, with many collectors in America appreciating my distinctive technique. Yet, the heart of my work remains here, in my homeland, in the rolling fields and dynamic skies of Ukraine. Writers, musicians, and singers—kindred spirits of creativity—are often drawn to my works, perhaps because they, too, feel the silent music that nature composes.

Art has no borders, yet it carries the soul of its creator and the essence of its origins. My mission is to preserve and share the beauty of my land through my brushstrokes, ensuring that even those far away can feel its presence.

I am always open to dialogue, to sharing ideas and emotions with those who appreciate art. Feel free to connect with me on Instagram and Facebook—I would love to welcome you into my world of colors, reflections, and dreams.

