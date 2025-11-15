Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Artificial Flavor? (Closed)

Weird question, I know. Mine are banana and watermelon!
#1
Green
#2
Strawberry! Super delicious. 🍓
#3
banana and peach
#4
any flavor! I 🤎 candy! (Except if it’s too spicy. Or sour.)
#5
Cherry and lemon and orange.
#6
lime
#7
def watermelon or vanilla
#8
Cotton candy
#9
Defiantly banana. Years ago I heard that the taste of banana flavour is based on a specific banana that is now extinct. I don’t know how true it that is, but I can believe it because no banana tastes that good.
Strawberry. I love strawberry flavoured things but hate eating strawberries.
#10
Grasssssssssssss! 🌱
#11
Tutti fruitti
#12
Ooooooh, it will have to be blue raspberry or fruit punch…
#13
Chocolate and vanilla. I hate fruity flavors, so.. yay me?
#14
Cherry for sure
but also grape flavored medicine.
