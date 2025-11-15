Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Artificial Flavor? (Closed)

by

Weird question, I know. Mine are banana and watermelon!

#1

Green

#2

Strawberry! Super delicious. 🍓

#3

banana and peach

#4

any flavor! I 🤎 candy! (Except if it’s too spicy. Or sour.)

#5

Cherry and lemon and orange.

#6

lime

#7

def watermelon or vanilla

#8

Cotton candy

#9

Defiantly banana. Years ago I heard that the taste of banana flavour is based on a specific banana that is now extinct. I don’t know how true it that is, but I can believe it because no banana tastes that good.
Strawberry. I love strawberry flavoured things but hate eating strawberries.

#10

Grasssssssssssss! 🌱

#11

Tutti fruitti

#12

Ooooooh, it will have to be blue raspberry or fruit punch…

#13

Chocolate and vanilla. I hate fruity flavors, so.. yay me?

#14

Cherry for sure
but also grape flavored medicine.

