The Cylon models in Ronald D. Moore’s remake of the sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica are a perfect replication of human beings. Originally depicted as mechanical devices created to serve man, Moore’s Battlestar Galactica reimagined the android race at war with humanity as humanoid Cylons. This powered the storyline with exciting and realistic moral arcs that pit man against a brood of intelligent machines indistinguishable from humans. There are 13 models of the man-like technology determined to wipe out humanity, but Number Seven known as Daniel is no longer in existence.
The remaining 12 Cylon models of Battlestar Galactica are categorized into two groups known as the “Significant Seven” and the “Final Five”. The Final Five are different in nature compared to the Significant Seven which were patterned based on behaviors peculiar to humans. While only one version of each of the Five can be active at a time, there are many copies of the Significant Seven and each model have a particular human name alongside its number identity, except for model Six. The Final Five only have names as they were originally born on Earth, and their identities remained unknown after the exposure of the Significant Sevens.
Number One (John Cavil)
The first of the eight Cylon models created by the Final Five, the Number Ones turned against the Five, wiped their memories, and exiled them to the Twelve Colonies. They also programmed other models of the Significant Seven to forget their creators and are responsible for the extinction of Number Seven. Generally driven by jealousy and anger, the Ones are sadists with a sense of superiority that makes them eager to vanquish humanity as much as they look down on other models. American actor Dean Stockwell portrayed this model as Brother Cavil, a grumpy Colonial priest in the Fleet.
Number Two (Leoben Conoy)
British-born Canadian actor Callum Keith Rennie played Leoben Conoy in the reimagined Battlestar Galactica, and the role explored the defining traits of the Number Two Cylon model. The Twos stood with the rebel faction in the Cylon Civil War and was first seen at the Ragnar Anchorage as an arms dealer. Thereafter, another copy was encountered hitching a ride aboard the Gemenon Traveler. This copy became obsessed with Kara Thrace (Katee Sackhoff) and would fabricate facts with lies to avoid being destroyed. Number Two is mystically inclined but can’t be trusted as they are pathological liars.
Number Three (D’Anna Biers)
Collectively known as D’Annas, this Cylon model portrayed by New Zealand actress Lucy Lawless is religious-oriented and relentlessly curious about the Final Five. Because of this, she is always at odds with the Number One model. D’Anna first appeared in “Final Cut”, Battlestar Galactica Season 2, Episode 8, as a Colonial Fleet news reporter. This model got boxed due to their resolve to learn about the Final Five and with the destruction of the Resurrection Hub where their consciousnesses were stored, the copy becomes the last of Number Three in existence.
Number Four (Simon O’Neill)
Quite irreligious, the Number Four humanoid Cylon model is soft-spoken and logical. Fours rely on rational thought processes to make decisions and are medically minded. American actor Rick Worthy portrayed the first Four encountered in the series. Posing as a medical doctor working for the resistance of Caprica, this copy treats Kara Thrace after a Cylon ambush but she kills him upon confirming he’s a Cylon. One copy of this model is the doctor of the Caprica City Buccaneers, and another copy lives among the human Fleet as Giana O’Neill’s husband in “The Plan”, the special episode of the reimagined series.
Number Five (Aaron Doral)
The Number Five Cylon model in Battlestar Galacatica stood with Cavil’s faction in the Cylon Civil War and its copies are known to humans as Aaron Doral. The model first appeared in the 2003 miniseries, posing as a public relations agent. Dorals take the identity of an ordinary bloke in his mid-thirties. As such, they easily network and mingle with humans to carry out their agendas. The Fives are neither pretentious nor arrogant, but they seem to derive pleasure from inflicting pain and are fervent igniters of uneasiness during a crisis. They are regarded as one of the most militant and fanatic models of the humanoid Cylon. Canadian actor Matthew Bennett portrayed the character.
Number Six
The first Cylon model revealed at the beginning of the Battlestar Galactica miniseries, Sixes are the only model without a particular human name. Several copies were seen with different names, including Natalie, Caprica, Lida, Gina Inviere, Sonja, and Shelly Godfrey. In addition to their use of various names, this model also appears in various forms with varying personalities. However, they are typically hedonistic and employ seduction to achieve their goals. The Sixes were part of the rebel faction in the Cylon Civil War. Canadian-American actress Tricia Helfer played this model.
Number Eight (Sharon)
Number Seven, also known as Daniel, was one of the eight models of Cylon created by the Final Five. As the model is no longer extant, Number Eight counts as the seventh model in the Significant Seven. The youngest of the Cylon models, Sharons are more sympathetic compared to other Cylon models. American actress and model Grace Park played this humanoid Cylon model.
Humans encountered two copies of this model—Sharon “Boomer” Valerii and Sharon “Athena” Agathon. The former, a raptor pilot of Galactica believes she is human but had been programmed as a sleeper agent, an assassin. Athena, on the other hand, was to seduce Karl “Helo” Agathon (Tahmoh Penikett), Boomer’s colleague. But then she falls in love with Helo and turns against the Cylons.
Final Five (Samuel Anders)
Samuel “Longshot” Anders is an athlete and Caprican resistance leader who later became a viper pilot of Galactica. Portrayed by American actor Michael Trucco, the character is married to Kara Thrace and was born on Earth over 2000 years before the Fall. He belongs to the Thirteenth Tribe, a race of early-generation Cylons that settled on Earth. Anders has a sense of justice that keeps him loyal to humans; this didn’t change after he came to the knowledge of his identity as one of the Final Five in “Crossroads Part II”, Season 3, Episode 20 of Battlestar Galactica.
Final Five (Tory Foster)
A scientist and Thirteenth Tribe early-generation Cylon, Foster created the eight humanoid Cylon models with Anders and other Final Five. However, she resurrected with false memories and lived among humans after Number One killed all the Final Five. The character, played by Canadian actress Rekha Sharma became President Laura Roslin’s aide, after Billy Keikeya’s death and eventually learned of her true nature as one of the Final Five. In “Daybreak Part II”, Season 4, Episode 20, she was permanently killed in retribution for Cally’s death.
Final Five (Ellen Tigh)
Ellen Tigh is a Thirteenth Tribe woman, a genius scientist, and a member of the Final Five Cylons. The character portrayed by Canadian-born American actress Kate Vernon is the wife of Colonel Saul Tigh. She made significant contributions to the Cylons’ resurrection technology and was resurrected in orbit after she perished in the nuclear destruction of Original Earth. Ellen resurrected again but with false memories after Number One killed her and the other Final Five. Later, her husband poisoned her for betraying the resistance during the occupation of New Caprica, so she resurrected a third time and regained her full memories.
Final Five (Saul Tigh)
This Battlestar Galactica Cylon model is the Executive Officer of Galactica who acts as commander in the absence of the commanding officer, William Adama (Edward James Olmos). Portrayed by Canadian actor Michael Hogan, Saul Tigh is married to Ellen Tigh and belongs to the Thirteen Tribe as well. Like his wife, he perished in the nuclear destruction of Original Earth, resurrected in orbit, and perished again when Number One suffocated the Final Five. Thereafter, he resurrected with false memory that left him unaware of his true nature until the events of “Crossroads Part II”, Battlestar Galactica Season 3, Episode 20. Despite learning he’s a Cylon, Saul remained pro-human and loyal to Adama.
Final Five (Galen Tyrol)
Also known as Chief, this Final Five Cylon model played by Canadian actor Aaron Douglas is the senior non-commissioned officer of Galactica. He is admired and respected on the veteran battlestar vessel, as much as he holds Commander Adama in high esteem. Born on Earth, he was also killed in the nuclear annihilation of Original Earth, and in the suffocation of the Final Five after the creation of the eight humanoid Cylons.
Tyrol was also resurrected with false memories by Number One but instinctively learned of his true nature alongside Samuel Anders, Saul Tigh, and Tory Foster when the Fleet got close to the Ionian nebula. He struggled with accepting he is a Cylon, even though he had always lobbied for their interest. Regardless, he remained loyal to humans and killed one of his kind, Final Five Tory Foster, to avenge the death of his wife Cally Tyrol (Nicki Clyne).