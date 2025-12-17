Lithuania Nears Law Requiring Lawmaker’s Cat’s Consent to Fire National Broadcaster Head

As Lithuania’s media independence remains under intense political pressure, the parliament found time to debate whether a cat should have a say in certain laws.
Lithuania’s government has been trying to pass a law to make it easier to remove the director of the national public broadcaster, Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT).
Amid tensions and protests in the country, a pet cat briefly stole the spotlight in the Seimas (Lithuania’s parliament).
But opposition lawmakers scrambled to slow down the process, making the debate over the law take an absurd turn.
As per the current law, the LRT director general can be dismissed only if the council cites public interest grounds for a no-confidence motion, in addition to at least eight of the 12 members voting in favor by open ballot.
A proposed amendment to Lithuania’s Law on the National Broadcaster to make it easier to dismiss the Director General of LRT had cleared its first reading in parliament on November 27.
The change would lower the threshold required for removal, allowing the LRT Council to oust the head of the broadcaster with a simple majority vote instead of the current two-thirds requirement.
Critics argue the move weakens safeguards meant to protect LRT’s independence, while supporters say it streamlines accountability.
Passing the first reading means the proposal can now move forward for further debate, amendments, and additional votes before it can become law.
In a bid to stall the vote, MPs began proposing deliberately far-fetched amendments, including one that involved a fellow parliamentarian’s cat
In parliamentary procedure, MPs can propose many amendments to slow or block a bill, which is what lawmakers are currently doing with respect to the legislation related to the LRT’s director general.
The opposition in Lithuania submitted a large number of amendments to delay the vote until after the winter recess.
The furry black feline goes by the name Nuodėgulis and has grown famous online
In their bid to stall the fast-tracked vote, MPs began proposing deliberately far-fetched amendments, including one that jokingly suggested that the dismissal of LRT’s director general should be carried out in the presence of a fellow parliamentarian’s cat.
The tongue-in-cheek proposal said the dismissal of the LRT’s director general should be carried out with the “approval” of MP Agnės Širinskienės’ cat.
The furry black feline, who has now grown famous online, goes by the name Nuodėgulis.
A recent post shared by Agnės said Nuodėgulis was grateful to the parliament for its trust and is looking forward to the moment when the “ruling parties vote for a draft law that mentions his position and his name.”
“It will be the first time in Lithuania’s history that a cat is named in a legislative proposal and the governing coalition votes for it in unison,” read a translation of the post.
Netizens joked about the proposal on social media.
“Seems like something coming straight out of the onion,” one said, referencing the satirical news website.
“If someone thinks that its from onion, I promise it’s not. It’s a huge day for Lithiania,” one commented.
“Kitty cat for president!” read one comment on social media
“Today I have more faith in cats than those who have the right to vote. Kitty cat for president!” read one comment.
Another wrote, “God, save the cat! Comical situation in Lithuania: The Parliament approved an amendment to the law, according to which the head of the Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) can be dismissed only with the consent of the parliamentarian Širinskienė’s cat.”
The move to change legislation related to the dismissal of the national public broadcaster’s director general was met with widespread pushback in Lithuania.
Over 10,000 people rallied outside parliament last week over what protestors saw as a threat to freedom of speech.
“We will not remain silent or allow quietly destroying the foundations of our country and independent media. We see no other way but holding continuous protests near the Seimas,” Chairwoman of the Association of Professional Journalists Birutė Davidonytė wrote on social media.
“Come on, the cat mafia is taking over,” one commented online
