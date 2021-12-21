Avril Lavigne is Making a Movie

If you were listening to Avril Lavigne back in the day then you remember the song Sk8r Boi and likely listened to it more than once. The story within the song is pretty simple really since it’s all about a skater and a popular girl that weren’t bound to get together since, well, he was a skater and the popular girl likely didn’t feel it would help her image. It’s a fairly common story that a lot of people have seen played out in one manner or another, but Avril is apparently confident that she’s going to take this to the next level, which is getting some folks excited since there’s no telling what she might roll out. It’s fair to say that while she’s been around for a while, Avril has been kind of quiet compared to the start of her career when she was younger, when she came out and staked her claim as a musician early on. Now that she’s grown and has continued to maintain her career and reputation it’s easy to see that she could be on her way to doing something that will make her stand out in a much different way than her music has.
To say that this movie could be a benchmark for a new level to her career is kind of obvious since she’s already been a popular musician, so now it shouldn’t be too tough to think that she might be aiming to become a writer, a producer, and possibly a director if she leans in that direction. She wouldn’t be the first to do such a thing when it comes to expanding her career, but it’s interesting to think of what might happen and how far she might be able to go. It does feel that she’s been a bit muted over the years since her arrival on the scene in the 2000s, but she’s never really gone away since plenty of people remember her and the music that helped them through rough times and to simply enjoy their lives over the years.
Even when she hasn’t been noticed as much as she was initially, Avril has been a busy woman as she’s been a constant on the music scene, has put in work with several movies, and has been someone who could rightly be described as very involved in her own life and those of others. To be fair, she did come in with a very tomboy attitude that a lot of people thought was more than a little interesting, myself included. Well over a decade and more ago, Avril Lavigne was something of an oddity when she first came onto the scene, but her sound was powerful as well as playful enough that it managed to capture the attention of a lot of people in a very positive manner. With this movie however it’s going to be seen very quickly whether the story that goes with one of her songs is going to be every bit as popular with the fans as her music has been over the years. The reason why it might not be has more to do with the skills of the writer, whether it’s her doing the writing or not than it does with anything else.
There are bound to be plenty of fans that will support this movie and will likely criticize it lightly if at all, but however, it turns out it’s ambitious and a positive move forward since Avril’s career has diversified quite a bit since she first started up, and it would be intriguing to see her succeed in this venture. Her music has been featured in several movies over the years and has usually been featured in the best way as each time one of her songs has hit in a movie the moment has been absolutely perfect. Now that we’re about to see a movie based on one of her songs it’s fun to think that some of her other tracks might be included in the movie. What’s even funnier is to think that those she’s worked with over the years might contribute to the soundtrack somehow, but that might be expecting a little too much. Personally, it might be interesting to see what the movie is all about when it releases since Lavigne has been a talented young woman for many years now and it’s fair to think that she might be able to come up with something that might entertain the masses yet again. Even if it’s not, it would have to be pretty bad for everyone to turn their back on since the Sk8r Boi track was amusing and is the kind of song that a lot of people might be able to appreciate for one or more reasons. We’ll just have to wait and see how things shake out.