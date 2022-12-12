Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Teases Jon Snow Spinoff Series

If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, then you must be excited about all the latest spinoff talk, such as House of the Dragon and now the Jon Snow sequel. As you probably already know, this summer, George R.R. Martin confirmed there was a Jon Snow spinoff in development. He also revealed the working title of the new show: short and sweet, Snow.
But we haven’t heard much more about the show since then. That is, until this weekend!
During the first official Game of Thrones fan convention this weekend in Los Angeles, fans of the show had an incredible opportunity to meet some of the stars from the GoT universe, Kit Harrington among them. And given the fact that HBO just released a new recap clip about the Jon Snow sequel, so many fans expected Harrington to comment on his new iconic role. And let’s just say he gave the fans what they wanted – maybe even more? It’s better you decide for yourself.
Here’s what Harrington had to say when asked about his thoughts on Jon Snow’s destiny and how he personally feels about it:
“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting.”
Harington then continued.
“So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He’s not okay.”
Even though this was not the official announcement we were all hoping for, it’s still something. One thing’s for sure; it gives us a glimpse into Harington’s thoughts on Jon Snow’s destiny after the show’s infamous storyline.
Who is Behind the Jon Snow Sequel?
According to Emilia Clarke, who played the legendary Khaleesi, Harrington is behind the show’s development. She said,
“He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening. It’s been created by Kit, as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”
On the other hand, George R.R. Martin dropped some major hints in his blog post, where he also mentioned that the idea for the show’s working title also came from Harrington. He revealed,
“Yes, it was Kit Harrington (sic) who brought the idea to us.”
He also added,
“I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”
What Did Kit Harrington Say About House of The Dragon?
Interestingly enough, Kit Harrington once said that he wouldn’t want to reprise the role of Jon Snow. He seemed quite firm in his resolve to return to the GoT universe that made him so famous. But we guess he changed his mind in the meantime. And perhaps, the recent global success of the House of the Dragon series played a role in his change of heart.
When Harington was asked about this Targaryen spinoff, he admitted he still has a few more episodes to see but that, for now, he finds the show brilliant. He added that he appreciated how the creative team continued the story.
“You know, I’ve fallen off a bit – not because I’m not enjoying it – but just been very busy. But I’m gonna catch up. I’m sort of halfway through the season. I need to watch the second half, so I’m gonna try and avoid any kind of spoilers. I mean, it’s great. They’ve done a brilliant job with it. I’m really impressed with that show and how they’ve continued it.”
Are you excited to see how the story unfolds for Jon Snow in the latest spinoff? We sure can’t wait to see what the writers have in store for one of the most important GoT characters.