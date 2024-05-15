‘Wait Until Dark’ Is a Stand Out In Audrey Hepburn’s Filmography

Hollywood legend and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn has starred in her fair share of remarkable Hollywood classics — starting from the likes of Breakfast At Tiffany’s to My Fair Lady, bringing forth her dynamic acting range, all the way up to Wait Until Dark. So in addition to her groundbreaking fashion statements, her fans have always had a keen eye on her outstanding filmography. And that’s what keeps Hepburn’s legacy strong to this day.
Hepburn’s first major role was in Roman Holiday as a young princess who switches the burden of royalty for a day of romance with a reporter played by Gregory Peck. The performance stunned both her critics and the audience and won her an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA Award. The film set her up for global success, and she went on to have one of the most fascinating Hollywood careers with a filmography that is nothing short of legendary — but it was really her role in the underrated psychological thriller Wait Until Dark that stands out among the rest. and here’s why.
Audrey Hepburn’s Brilliant Performance in Wait Until Dark Makes It a Classic
Audrey Hepburn starred in the nail-biter suspense thriller Wait Until Dark in 1967, and while it’s not the first film that comes to mind when the actress’s name is mentioned, it’s certainly not the last. The classical thriller, adapted from a play of the same name, follows a group of criminals who are trying to find a heroin-stuffed doll in a blind woman, Susy Hendrix’s (Hepburn) apartment. The crux of the film lies in Audrey Hepburn’s compelling performance. The actress took on a nuanced role and made it her own in a way that had viewers rooting for Susy.
The big kicker here is that the criminals are out to take advantage of Susy’s ‘weakness,’ but she flips the script on them by using her strength and wit to her advantage. When it comes to her performance, the actress embodied the role and the feelings of angst and panic that came along with it. Another noteworthy performance that made Wait Until Dark a masterpiece is Alan Arkin’s role as Roat, one of the violent criminals. The actor played the psychopathic mastermind in a way that complemented Hepburn’s performance and made him a memorable villain. The thriller also starred Richard Crenna as Mike Talman, Jack Weston as Carlino, and Efrem Zimbalist as Sam Hendrix, among others.
Why Wait Until Dark Stands Out From Other Audrey Hepburn Movies
Audrey Hepburn’s filmography includes a long list of classics that shot her into global stardom, but some of these movies pop up more often than others when the actress is mentioned. Her filmography includes titles such as the popular 1961 romance drama Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Funny Face, Roman Holiday, or Love In The Afternoon. While these are all exceptional classic movies, one can’t argue that the thrill of Wait Until Dark is miles apart as it leaves viewers desperate to uncover whether Susy survives or not.
Hepburn is phenomenal in every single role she’s played including Susy’s, but what sets Wait Until Dark apart is the actress’s slight departure from roles in comedy, musical comedies, and romantic drama. She’s also starred in films like The Unforgiven, War and Peace, Two For The Road, The Nun’s Story, Sabrina, and other classics. However, the difference between this psychological thriller and her other works is that it sets you up for a rollercoaster of dark and intense cliffhangers till the very end.
Wait Until Dark Remains One of The Best Thrillers to This Day
Wait Until Dark is a ’60s movie that still hits just as hard and right! So if you’re on the lookout for a suspense thriller, you’ll find that it has just the right amount of thrill and scare tactics. It’s a great example of Hepburn’s acting range, and to top it all off, her undeniable charm as the protagonist will have you hooked from the beginning. While the 1967 film directed by Terrence Young is underrated in the thriller genre, it is especially the cast’s phenomenal performance that brings the story to life. Think of it as a classical version of the 2016 horror-crime film Don’t Breathe.
Both movies are known for their uncanny similarities and comparisons between both have been made since the beginning! However, the director of Don’t Breath, Fede Alvarez has stated that he wrote the script before watching Wait Until Dark. So, if you’re a fan of the 2016 movie, you’ll most likely enjoy watching this as well! The best part about Wait Until Dark is that it offers a unique onstage persona of Hepburn as she transforms into a resilient protagonist in the face of danger. Her noteworthy performance stands out effortlessly, making Wait Until Dark one of the best psychological thrillers of all time. Don’t forget to check out this guide on top 15 Audrey Hepburn movies of all time!