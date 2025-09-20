“Think You’re Nice?”: Let’s See How You Handle These 25 Scenarios

We’re not exactly sure you’re the epitome of a good person. But hey, you can try to prove us wrong. However, there’s one thing we know for certain: this personality test will reveal all your more sincere thoughts – and there’s no hiding this time. 😈

You’ll be given 25 scenarios. For each one, pick the option that best matches how you’d actually react. And let’s be real, here. It’s less about how you would like to react and more about how you usually do.

For example:

👉If you saw someone dropping money, would you give it back?

👉If you are in a line and someone pushes in, would you gently let them know?

Take each question at your own pace, reading the answers carefully. Let’s see how truly good a person you are! 🥰Or if you’re just a trail of eye-rolls 😅

Image credits: Jonathan Borba

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
