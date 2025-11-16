These Two Sibling Kittens Are Quite Different From Other Cats, But They Are Living Their Life To The Fullest After Being Rescued

Otter and his sister, Bunny, were discovered orphaned in Northern California by a kind-hearted woman who took them in and began caring for them.
Caroline Grace, the head of Baby Kitten Rescue, began treating them since they had many health risks. After they were healed, the focus shifted to their disabilities and assistance to their adaptation. Caroline will help them find a permanent home where they will live together.
Caroline Grace found Bunny & Otter orphaned and took them in
Bored Panda has contacted Caroline Grace to get an update about these two adorable kittens. We asked about the situation they were in when they arrived in the care of the Baby Kitten Rescue, and Caroline explained that “Bunny & Otter were only 3 weeks old and very sick when they arrived. They had upper respiratory infections, infected eyes, and horrible stomach issues.”
The kittens waited outside for mama cat to return, but sadly she never did, and they were left unhealthy and vulnerable
She reached out to Baby Kitten Rescue once she noticed the kittens were missing limbs and needed bottle feeding
This is big brother Otter
Otter was born with an underdeveloped front arm. We asked Caroline if he walks on all 4, and she explained that “Otter walks on 3 legs. His front right arm only has 1 toe and 1 claw, so it’s not very stable. So he doesn’t use that arm when he walks.”
He was born with an especially rare congenital defect called ‘Meningoencephalocele’
His skull never closed properly, leaving part of his brain protruding out of the hole in his skull
For his own safety, he wears a custom-made helmet to protect his brain
This kitten is so used to wearing it now, he doesn’t try to scratch at it or pull it off
Otter is an adventurer and enjoys exploring new places
He loves to play, snuggle and relax, purring whenever possible
Little Otter just had cutting-edge brain surgery to place his brain back into his skull and cover the opening with titanium mesh
Bored Panda asked the director about Otter’s surgery, and Caroline was very happy to let us know that “Otter’s surgery went better than we could have hoped! He had surgery to place his exposed brain back into his skull and to cover the hole in his skull with titanium mesh. There were no complications with his surgery.”
He’s doing very well, enthusiastically taking care of his sister
To find out if Otter would still need to wear the helmet, we asked Caroline, and she told us that “Otter had to continue to wear his helmet for 2 weeks after the surgery to protect the incision. But now he no longer needs the helmet and will never have to wear it again.”
Meet Bunny
Bunny was born with congenital bilateral hemimelia, meaning she was born missing both of her forearms
The kitty has successfully adapted to her circumstances by moving on her back legs
Bored Panda asked about the process of Bunny learning to walk on her rear legs. Caroline said, “Bunny started experimenting with standing on her hind legs around 4 weeks old. I caught the first time she stood up on video!! I was so impressed! Slowly she gained strength and balance, and now she mainly walks and gets around using her back legs only.”
Her disability even taught Otter how to stand on his rear feet too
Bored panda asked Caroline how long it took for Otter to walk on his rear legs, and she answered by saying: “He started standing up on his hind legs shortly after Bunny did. I think he learned from her. Now he stands on his hind legs every day, and it’s just normal for him and Bunny!”
There are several ramps dedicated for Bunny to get up onto the bed and couch, yet she jumps straight from the ground onto the bed or the couch
Seems like she is living her best life with so much joy and confidence every day
It has been incredible for Caroline Grace to see Bunny & Otter adapt to their disabilities so well
After seeing these two little kittens with disabilities, we were keen to know if Bunny and Otter’s abnormalities were common. Caroline said that “Bunny & Otter’s disabilities are very rare. Their congenital abnormalities are most likely the result of siblings breeding with each other. But we will never know for sure since they were found outdoors and we never located their mom.”
Both Otter and Bunny love each other so much and are a bonded pair
Baby Kitten Rescue works with disabled kittens, making sure they are rightly taken care of. Caroline talked with Bored Panda about the organization itself: “At Baby Kitten Rescue, we specialize in caring for kittens with disabilities. I care for multiple kittens with disabilities every year. And now we have multiple fosters who are also willing and able to care for special needs kittens! So we hope to care for even more special needs kittens in 2023.”
They snuggle together, groom each other, bird watch, and play together
They are such an inspiration for how resilient, adaptable, and happy they are
We asked about the process of adoption in Baby Kitten Rescue, and the director explained the criteria. “Adopters must agree to never declaw their cats, never allow the cats to be free-roaming outdoor cats, agree to take the cats to the vet for yearly checkups and whenever needed, to return the cats to Baby Kitten Rescue if they are ever unable to care for them.”
It makes Caroline’s heart burst with cheer and restores her faith in humanity to see people so in love with these two kittens with special needs
Carolina promised to make sure that they are adopted together as a pair. She is very grateful for having the experience of foster parenting these 2 guys, saying: “They are so incredibly special to me and always will be.”
Caroline Grace talks about the adoption of these sibling kittens: “We have not started accepting adoption applications for Bunny & Otter yet. There is still a 2-3 month monitoring period after Otter’s surgery to make sure no complications arise. Once he is past this monitoring period and has no issues, we will start accepting applications for Otter & Bunny to be adopted together as a bonded pair.” Future adopters of Bunny and Otter should be open about “Adapting their home to be accessible for Bunny & Otter, so having ramps to the couch and bed and low-sided litter boxes that are easy for them to use.”
