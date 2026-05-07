Are Pedro Pascal And Rafael Olarra Dating? Here’s What We Know So Far

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra have been spotted together in public a few times in 2026, sparking a wave of relationship rumors among fans of the Joel Miller actor. From The Last of Us to The Mandalorian, Pascal’s meteoric rise in Hollywood brought many details about the Chilean-American actor to light, except for his love life. While he’s open about his political inclinations, career aspirations, and causes dear to his heart, he’s been notoriously private about his romantic life.
Although he has been romantically linked to Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, Jennifer Aniston, and Robin Tunney, the actor has never confirmed any romantic relationship since he gained mainstream recognition. His guarded nature has only fueled fans’ curiosity, but the public sightings with Rafael Olarra seem to offer the first glimpse into Pascal’s love life. Are they truly dating, or is it just another speculation about the actor’s relationship status?
Pedro Pascal And Rafael Olarra Were First Seen Together Over Valentine’s Weekend
@tmz
Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra couldn’t keep their hands off each other on a stroll in Los Angeles … as rumors about their relationship status continue to swirl. 📷: @backgrid_usa
The pair sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted together several times in New York City over Valentine’s Day weekend. They were first captured holding onto each other as they strolled through the Lower East Side before heading for lunch. Later, they snuggled up at a screening of Wuthering Heights, deep in conversation and enjoying each other’s company. The rumors intensified when they were seen together again a week later. This time, they were casually strolling in Los Angeles while clinging to each other.
Neither of the two has confirmed nor denied that they are dating. While the pictures circulating online suggest an intimate relationship, it’s no secret that The Last of Us actor is quite handsy with people close to him. Reports claim it’s his way of dealing with anxiety, but who’s to say that’s the case with Rafael Olarra? Pedro Pascal has never been willing to discuss his romantic relationships. If he’s dating anyone, a public display of affection might be the only confirmation he’d be willing to give.
He once commented on his resolve to keep his personal life off the press in a 2025 interview with Vanity Fair. Pascal told the publication that he’s “very unprivate” in his private life, but explained that constant attention and media scrutiny can exert enormous strain on romantic relationships. “I just know that personal relationships are such a complex thing to navigate even without having this enormous lens on them,” he said.
Who Is His Rumored Partner, Rafael Olarra?
Pedro Pascal’s rumored partner, Rafael Olarra, is a creative director from Argentina. He works with FAENA, a multi-national organization committed to transforming overlooked cities into cultural districts through art and architecture. “I’m the art director of Faena Hotel,” reads an excerpt from Olarra’s profile on his website, rafismo.com. “I’m in charge of materializing Alan Faena’s vision and work to improve the Faena district, which was created in collaboration with the incredible minds of Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martins, Ximena Caminos, Juan Gatti, Rem Koolhaas, Foster, Oma, Francis Mallman, Paul Qui, and many more.”
Apart from his work with Faena, Olarra also freelances with “fashion campaigns, editorials, advertising, exhibitions, TV, theatre, and events.” The art director is no stranger to the spotlight. He was once in a relationship with Welsh actor Luke Evans. They began dating after the Beauty and the Beast actor broke up with Jon Kortajarena. They confirmed the relationship on Instagram in 2020 but parted ways a year later. Now that the Evans’ ex has been romantically linked to Pedro Pascal, it raises questions about the actor’s sexuality.
Is Pedro Pascal Gay?
@lionsgate
this is the way. #massivetalent #pedropascal
The Last of Us actor’s sexuality has been a subject of public speculation since his breakout role in Game of Thrones. He played a bisexual character in the HBO series and has publicly embraced the queer culture. It’s no secret he advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, just as he’s been supportive of his transgender sister Lux Pascal. These and more have fueled the speculations about his sexuality, which has been reignited since his outings with Rafael Olarra, whose sexual preference is not in doubt given his past relationship with Evans.
If Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra are indeed an item, then it’s safe to conclude the actor is queer. However, his orientation remains uncertain until he comments on it. Check out what happened to the Dating Naked UK Season 2 winners, Rico Hammett and Lauren Louise.
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