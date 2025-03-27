Anthony Carrigan’s Amusing Reason Why Anora is a Must-Watch

Anthony Carrigan, who recently played Rex Mason in James Gunn’s Superman and is known for his versatile villain portrayals, has shared a hilarious reason why he believes the 2024 American romance film, Anora is a good watch. This conclusion stemmed from an experience he encountered while exiting an elevator.
In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, when asked about a movie he would recommend to a friend, based on his recent viewings, Carrigan readily shared his elevator experience. He described being mistaken for Russian actor, Yuri Borisov, who played the mobster character, Igor, in Anora, and how he good-naturedly corrected the notion. In his words, “I was getting out of an elevator and someone was like, Bro I loved you in Anora and I was like, “Wrong. Wrong guy. Wrong Russian mobster character. It’s all good though.”
In good spirits, he further praised Yuri as being great, very handsome, and a wonderful actor. In light of this experience Carrigan concluded his recommendation with the words, “So, Anora, check it out if you haven’t. I mean, it won an Oscar.”
‘Anora’ Star and Protagonist, Mikey Madison Recently Won an Oscar for Best Actress
View this post on Instagram
Carrigan’s Oscar claim is well supported as the 25-year-old Mikey Madison won an award for Best Actress in the 97th annual Oscars for her performance in Anora. She prevailed over Fernanda Torres from I’m Still Here, Cynthia Erivo from Wicked, and Karla Sofía Gascón from Emilia Pérez despite being nominated for an Oscar for the first time.
Madison plays the role of Anora, known in the film as Ani, a sex worker who meets and falls in love with Ivan, the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch. In a rebellious act against his parents, Ivan proposes to Ani during a trip to Las Vegas and they wind up married with neither the permission nor knowledge of his parents. This prompts Ivan’s parents to travel from Russia to New York to have the marriage annulled.
Despite all this praise, though, the Oscar-winning film ended up pulling mixed reviews from audiences from all over the world. Mainly because the film was being called just another indie film and as soon as it won all those accolades and awards, the Academy even had to face backlash that they were inclined toward it just because it propagated lust in some way. Beyond Madison’s Best Actress award, the film secured four additional honors, winning five out of the six awards for which it was nominated, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.
Starting March 17, 2025, Anora is available to stream on Hulu.
|Anora
|Cast
|Mikey Madison (Anora “Ani” Mikheeva), Mark Eydelshteyn (Ivan “Vanya” Zakharov), Yura Borisov (Igor), Karren Karagulian (Toros), Vache Tovmasyan (Garnick), Aleksei Serebryakov (Nikolai Zakharov), Darya Ekamasova (Galina Zakharova)
|Release Date
|October 18, 2024
|Stream On
|Hulu
|Directed by
|Sean Baker
|Produced by
|Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan
|Based On
|Original screenplay by Sean Baker
|Plot Summary
|A modern-day Cinderella story following Ani, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she impulsively marries Vanya, the son of a Russian billionaire. Their whirlwind romance faces challenges as Vanya’s parents attempt to annul the marriage, leading to a wild chase through New York City.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Matthew Hearon-Smith; soundtrack includes “Dreaming” by Blondie, “All the Things She Said” by t.A.T.u., and “Greatest Day” by Take That.
|Current Status
|Released on October 18, 2024; available for streaming on Hulu.
