Anne with an E, is a captivating and critically acclaimed television series with a devoted following for its exceptional storytelling and compelling characters. Inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery‘s timeless novel “Anne of Green Gables”, this show brings to life the enchanting adventures of Anne Shirley-Cuthbert. She’s a young, spirited orphan on a transformative journey in the late 19th century.
However, the Netflix original faced an unfortunate fate with rumors surrounding its cancellation after a successful 3-season run, much to the dismay and ongoing outrage of millions of fans. This news shocked its viewers, especially considering Anne with an E’s immense positive impact. But despite all that, here are 6 compelling reasons why this series is a must-watch.
The Characters are a Breath of Fresh Air
Set on Prince Edward Island in Canada, Anne with an E transports viewers to the small community of Avonlea. The arrival of Anne Shirley-Cuthbert breathes new life into this close-minded town, as she stands out with her unwavering courage. Although she possesses admirable qualities, she’s also flawed, with a short temper and impulsiveness, making her relatable.
Despite the initial conservativeness of the Avonlea community, the series showcases the growth of its people. Some characters, over time, learn to open themselves up to new ideas and become progressive, embracing concepts like women’s rights and the importance of having a voice. Except for a character like Billy, who is purposefully crafted to be disliked, the ensemble cast of Anne with an E shines with their charms.
Triumph Over Trauma
Anne’s journey in Anne with an E is not without its fair share of soul-crushing moments. The series delves into Anne’s unspeakable trauma in the orphanage, where she faced bullying and ridicule. Through flashbacks, viewers are given glimpses into the depths of the terror she experienced. These deepen our understanding of Anne’s character and showcase her perseverance. Anne remains true to herself despite her hardships and fearlessly embraces her passions.
Her resilience and ability to transform her past struggles into sources of bravery and compassion are truly inspiring. Anne’s story serves as a reminder that one’s past does not define them. It instills a sense of hope and encourages viewers to find strength within themselves, despite their hurtful past.
The Show Tackles Important Questions About Sexuality and Feminism
In Anne with an E, season 2, the series explores the theme of sexuality by introducing Cole Mackenzie, a closeted artist. He faces relentless bullying from his classmates and teacher, Mr. Phillips, for displaying feminine qualities. The societal taboos surrounding gender expression in the late 1890s lead to Cole ultimately leaving school. However, Anne and her friends stand by Cole. As the story progresses, Cole encounters Aunt Josephine, who becomes a mentor figure, guiding him toward embracing his sexuality.
Season 3 of the show delves deeper into the theme of feminism, particularly addressing issues such as women’s empowerment. Women speaking their truth and asserting their independence during this period was virtually unheard of. Anne boldly publishes an article in the local newspaper, expressing radical yet profound ideas. An act that is met with resistance and considered troublesome by society.
Focuses on Racial Diversity and Canada’s Horrific History
Anne, with an E, is best known for its unique representation. It demonstrates a commendable commitment to racial diversity, portraying it through characters like Bash and Mary and the inclusion of the Mi’kmaq tribe, specifically through the character of Ka’kwet, introduced in season 3. The series delves into one of its most poignant and heartbreaking storylines, drawing from historical facts surrounding Canada’s residential schools. These institutions, known as conversion camps, coerced Indigenous peoples into abandoning their native heritage to adopt Christian beliefs.
The portrayal of Ka’kwet and her family’s experience sheds light on the dark chapter of Canadian history. One that many viewers may not have been aware of before watching the show. Anne with an E serves as an educational platform, enlightening its audience about the tragedies that unfolded within residential schools.
Beautiful Cinematography
The cinematography in Anne with an E is truly a sight to behold and has the power to evoke strong emotions. The visual aesthetics of the show are nothing short of stunning. Each frame feels meticulously crafted, showcasing the artistry of cinematographer Bobby Shore.
Shore’s mastery is evident in the composition of every shot, creating a visual language that enhances the storytelling. From sweeping landscapes to intimate close-ups, the cinematography of Anne with an E captures the essence of each scene. Through this meticulous attention to detail, cinematography becomes a powerful storytelling tool, heightening the viewers’ connection to the narrative and its characters.
Rollercoaster of Emotions
Anne with an E, taps into a wide range of emotions, extending far beyond sadness and anger. While the series delves into important and weighty topics, it evokes lightheartedness and joy. It can make audiences feel a rollercoaster of emotions, from love and gratitude to lightness and bravery.
Even in its sweetest moments, Anne with an E can stir tears of pure emotion. The overwhelming love and immense power portrayed on screen can leave a profound impact. The show excels at eliciting an emotional response, drawing audiences into the characters’ lives and making them feel deeply invested in their stories, making it a must-watch.