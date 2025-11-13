Simpsons Animator Illustrates Awkward Everyday Lives Of Lovable Animals, Amasses 849k Instagram Followers

When she’s not working on The Simpsons, artist Liz Climo (previously here and here) is expanding her charmingly adorable animal kingdom. According to her, it’s “a place where grizzly bears, porcupines, rabbits, and anteaters all grapple with everyday life with wit and humor.” We learn a lot about human interaction through her animal comics, and it’s these master-level anthropomorphizations that keep us fully engaged in Liz’s work. I mean, who wouldn’t be interested in how armadillos make fast-and-easy Halloween costumes? Or how dinosaurs deal with their inquisitive children? “The ingenious ways that animal friends can work together to ensure their juice is always freshly squeezed.”

More info: thelittleworldofliz.com | Instagram | Facebook | tumblr | Twitter

#1

