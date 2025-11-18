Couple Make Friends’ Wedding All About Their Proposal, Don’t See Revenge Coming

Let’s get on the same page about one important thing, dear Pandas. You should not be making any important announcements at someone else’s wedding! That means no engagements or pregnancy announcements. You don’t want to be known for hogging the happy couple’s spotlight or stealing their thunder.
Because—trust us on this—some folks will not let it go. Case in point, one redditor shared how their cousin is planning to get revenge against a ‘friend’ of hers who made an elaborate engagement announcement at her wedding. Read on for the story in full.
Nobody should be making announcements about their proposal at other people’s weddings. It’s selfish and entitled
One internet user shared how their cousin is concocting a plan to get even with a ‘friend’ who stole the spotlight at her wedding
Make sure that you talk to the marrying couple before you make any major announcements on their Big Day
There’s a balance to aim for when organizing any wedding. On the one hand, you want this magical day to be all about the happy couple and their love for one another. You want them to feel special, unique, and respected.
On the other hand, you have to ensure that your guests are having a good time. They have to be wined and dined and made to feel welcome. You want to make sure that they’re enjoying themselves because they’re invited to be witnesses to the couple’s lifelong commitment to each other.
However, at no point should the guests outshine the happy couple… unless it is part of a planned performance or speech. Essentially, weddings shouldn’t have any major surprises. Announcing your engagement certainly qualifies as this.
Look, we get it, the romantic atmosphere, the people closest to you all being there—it can spur you to declare your love to your partner, too. However, there is no way in hell that you should be springing this on anyone without having gotten express approval from the marrying couple.
If you’ve spoken to them about making an announcement, then everything’s fine. Go for it! But you should never make these sorts of announcements without getting permission first. It’s selfish. It’s entitled. It’s probably going to strain (or even outright ruin) a lot of your relationships.
Before you go sabotaging anyone’s wedding, stop and think about why you want to announce your engagement during the event. What exactly are you looking for? A crowd of people and guaranteed attention? A romantic atmosphere that someone else paid for? Be honest with yourself.
Do your best so that your awesome news doesn’t overlap with any wedding-related events that your family and friends have already planned
Wedding planner Brittany Bauer explains that it’s usually best to announce your engagement a month before or a month after your friends’ wedding. That way, you’re not encroaching on their celebration of eternal love. This doesn’t mean that you have to play by everyone’s timetables, but you should at least make sure you’re not stepping on any toes.
“A month before a wedding is enough to buffer the anticipation and build-up of the wedding day is still happening for most of the guests, and a month after is more than enough time to allow for the ‘confetti to settle’ from a wedding day. You really want your engagement to stand out and not be tied to your loved ones’ wedding day,” Bauer told ‘The Knot.’
Meanwhile, wedding planner Betsy Renehan stresses that it is “never appropriate” to announce your engagement at any wedding-related event. That includes bachelorette parties, wedding showers, engagement parties, and, of course, the wedding itself. Give yourself a buffer of a week either way before and after these so that you’re not hogging the spotlight.
What would you do if you were the redditor’s cousin? Would you want to get revenge or would you try to be the bigger person? How would you react if someone got engaged at your wedding?
The story got a lot of attention online. Some internet users even had suggestions on how to improve the revenge plan
