I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

by

I worked on this project as a freelance illustrator in 2018-2019 with Humans of Bombay’s page ‘We, The People’ with the comic strip, ‘Savage Sweetu’. These comics were written by their brilliant team and I have illustrated them. Sweetu is a savage bisexual Indian girl who will make you laugh with her antiques and also make you think about the social issues in India. She is a not-so-sweet, savage girl who stands up for what is right and lives her life to the fullest. Humans of Bombay is India’s largest blog, which shares inspiring and unique stories of Indians, one story at a time, they can be found on their website.

More info: thetinyartitect.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 Swetu Is Bisexual

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#2 The Best Bottoms

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#3 Arranged Marriage

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#4 Everyday Issues

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#5 Oversmart Siri

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#6 Pride Parade

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#7 Makeup Tutorial Gone Wrong

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#8 Gossiping Aunties Got Schooled

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#9 4 Signs Your Cat Loves You

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#10 Missing Groom

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#11 Aunty Got Schooled

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#12 4 Reasons Why Nutella Is Bae

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#13 Valentine’s Day

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#14 #metoo

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#15 This Is My Life

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#16 Mansplain, Don’t

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#17 4 Signs You’re A Bookworm

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#18 Adulthood

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#19 Indian Mummy Ft Hogwarts

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#20 New Year’s Resolutions

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#21 Tinder Is Bae

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#22 4 Reasons Why Maggie Is Bae

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#23 Getting Help Is Savage

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#24 Zara Sale

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#25 Uncle Got Schooled

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#26 Bikini Wax

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#27 Diwali

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

#28 Apna Time Ayega

I Show A Savage Bisexual Indian Woman Who Lives Her Life To The Fullest Through My 28 Comics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Illustrated Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Conjoined Twins Answer The Internet’s Most Burning Questions
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
Autistic Woman Has A Panic Attack At Restaurant, Complains When She Doesn’t Get Her Food For Free
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Having Spent $5,000 19 Years Ago On A Lychee Tree From China, This Farmer Has Successfully Bred Seedless Lychees From It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Falling Water Season 2: What we Know So Far
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.