Hey Pandas, Share The Most Confusing Item In Your Home (Closed)

#1 This Window At My Friend’s House Looks Like A Painting
Image source: picklesandcucumbers
#2 Should Have Read Instructions Before Assembling Sugarfoot.
#3 My Neighbor Thinks Gnomes Are Boring
#4 Flying Books
#5 Thia Mural On The Wall Of Our Rental. We Actually Love It, But It Confuses People.
#6 Elvis Presley… Art?
#7 No Explanation Needed
#8 Arlo Sitting On Frank’s Head
#9 My Antique Microscope With My ‘Stuffed’ Anthrax And Plague Giant Micobes And Their Appropriate Storage Jars.
#10 Myself, But Since I Don’t Want To Post A Pic, Here Is Evan, The Runner Up
#11 Time-Out Chair To Hell
#12 This Magnificent Beast. It’s A European Otter (Lutra Lutra) And Is Over 100 Yrs Old.
#13 Wierdo Chase Laying In One Of His Many Wierd Spots…..
#14 This Speaker Installation.
#15 Lamp. That’s It. All It Does.
#16 Yes, He Is Alive.
#17 My Great Dane! He Did This To Himself So Confused 😂
#18 Apparently This. Toothpaste.
#19 I Kept These After My Grandfather Died
#20 My Growing Collection Of Ashes Of Loved Ones.
#21 3D Printed Ding Ding
#22 Gift From Relative With No Instructions, Packaging Or Explanation.
#23 Something Part Plant, Part Stone, That I Pulled Up From A Beach In Cozumel
#24 Getting Caught With His Leg Up…
#25 I Think He’s Broken
#26 What Are These Relics?
#27 Me Sit L Likely Huuman
#28 This Piece Of Laundry. Is It Dry Clean Only?
#29 This Pair! Although, Tbh, My Whole Fam Is Very Weird And Proud Of It! ❤️💜❤️
#30 I Know These Are More Common Now But Why Would Anyone Have A Literal Animal Scalp As A Rug?!
#31 What Are These Relics???!
#32 What Are These Relics?
#33 What Are These Relics?
#34 Our Cats Have Bunks…
#35 Umm….why Do I Still Have This That Fell If From A Long Time Ago?
#36 Apparently, All The Chargers That I Have Are Considered As “Confusing.”
