Hey Pandas, Share The Most Confusing Item In Your Home (Closed)

by

Share the most confusing item!

#1 This Window At My Friend’s House Looks Like A Painting

Image source: picklesandcucumbers

#2 Should Have Read Instructions Before Assembling Sugarfoot.

#3 My Neighbor Thinks Gnomes Are Boring

#4 Flying Books

#5 Thia Mural On The Wall Of Our Rental. We Actually Love It, But It Confuses People.

#6 Elvis Presley… Art?

#7 No Explanation Needed

#8 Arlo Sitting On Frank’s Head

#9 My Antique Microscope With My ‘Stuffed’ Anthrax And Plague Giant Micobes And Their Appropriate Storage Jars.

#10 Myself, But Since I Don’t Want To Post A Pic, Here Is Evan, The Runner Up

#11 Time-Out Chair To Hell

#12 This Magnificent Beast. It’s A European Otter (Lutra Lutra) And Is Over 100 Yrs Old.

#13 Wierdo Chase Laying In One Of His Many Wierd Spots…..

#14 This Speaker Installation.

#15 Lamp. That’s It. All It Does.

#16 Yes, He Is Alive.

#17 My Great Dane! He Did This To Himself So Confused 😂

#18 Apparently This. Toothpaste.

#19 I Kept These After My Grandfather Died

#20 My Growing Collection Of Ashes Of Loved Ones.

#21 3D Printed Ding Ding

#22 Gift From Relative With No Instructions, Packaging Or Explanation.

#23 Something Part Plant, Part Stone, That I Pulled Up From A Beach In Cozumel

#24 Getting Caught With His Leg Up…

#25 I Think He’s Broken

#26 What Are These Relics?

#27 Me Sit L Likely Huuman

#28 This Piece Of Laundry. Is It Dry Clean Only?

#29 This Pair! Although, Tbh, My Whole Fam Is Very Weird And Proud Of It! ❤️💜❤️

#30 I Know These Are More Common Now But Why Would Anyone Have A Literal Animal Scalp As A Rug?!

#31 What Are These Relics???!

#32 What Are These Relics?

#33 What Are These Relics?

#34 Our Cats Have Bunks…

#35 Umm….why Do I Still Have This That Fell If From A Long Time Ago?

#36 Apparently, All The Chargers That I Have Are Considered As “Confusing.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
