Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Memory? (Closed)

Just curious.
#1
summer vacation. specifically when i was elementary school. the feeling that i don’t have much going on and i can do whatever is just so calming. i would go outside and play for hours and hours and go to sleep watching the sun set from my window. good old times.
#2
I recall a week during which school was briefly suspended due to significant amounts of snowfall. It was one of those rare instances when a generous blanket of snow descended upon our town. It was a delightful respite from the usual routine. During this time, my friend extended an invitation for us to enjoy the activity of sledding. Time seemed to stand still as we reveled in the simple fun of sledding down the hillside, snowman-building, and relishing steaming cups of hot chocolate. It’s been quite some time since 2019 that I’ve experienced such joy and a sense of everything falling into place so seamlessly.
#3
I was at a waterpark with my friends. We were in line for a huge water slide. We get to the top, and there are seven of us, but only six people per tube. One dude volunteers to go after, so we go. We then see him coming down after us with a family of five, sweaty fat people. At the end of the slide, the tube tips, and a huge, hairy fat man falls on top of him, and my friend is SCREAMING for help.
He afterwards described the experience as “being in a beanbag chair, only smellier and you sink deeper in.”
I still laugh at this.
