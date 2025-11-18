Hey Pandas, What’s A Sign Or A Brand Name That You Always Read Wrong? (Closed)

by

We’ve all been there, reading “Chipotle” as “Chip-pot-el” or missing the “o” in “Kellogg’s”. But the real question is, when were you finally corrected? How long did it take you to figure out you were incorrect?

#1

When I just learning to reas, I thought Disney was Disnep because of the damn unreadable logo

#2

When I’m traveling in the UK, every time I see a place “To Let” from far away, I’m seeing Toilet…

#3

You know the sign for REI Co-op? Well, up until about 13 years old, I thought it was “REI Coop” and was very confused as to how REI was related to chickens… A few confused questions to my parents later, I was corrected and they will never let me live it down :(

#4

i always misread ‘milky way’ and ‘mikey way’

#5

I always said ‘Thalia’ like Tal-ee-a until the PJO show. apparently it’s pronounced Thal-ee-a

#6

I thought that Nike was pronounced Nikey in instead of Nike bc of the slient ‘e’.

#7

My brother always thought that Dairy Queen Brazier was brassiere

Patrick Penrose
