I Make Surreal New Worlds With Photos

As a kid, I loved drawing and animals and playing outdoors.

When I was 18 I took photography as a hobby, soon after enrolling in a course at ‘De Fotovakschool’. Gradually photography became my profession, and in 2001 I founded my own company The Factory II.

I started to do more and more graphic designs like collages. In time I found a way to tell the stories I wanted to tell. After winning an important prize for my illustrations, I was very encouraged to go on. And that’s what I did. Nowadays I spend a lot of time making these collages. Having a very big photo archive of my own allows me to use mostly my own pictures in my storytelling animal artwork.

I named this part of my work Wondrous Goose. It’s synonymous with wonder, imagination, and the power of stories. Animals depict human characteristics, dreams, and idiosyncrasies. The animals I have portrayed during my 20-year career as a photographer, tell their fairy tales in surreal collage art. They live in landscapes that I’ve photographed over the years. You can follow my work and stay in touch.

More info: wondrousgoose.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 I’ll Get You Through The Night

#2 Falconry For Starters

#3 The Biggest Bird

#4 Dancing The Night Away

#5 Hanks Marriage Proposal

#6 Cooking The Rubber Ducks

#7 The Hummingbird Shepherd

#8 Circus Poggibonsi

#9 Learning To Fly

#10 Aliens In New York

#11 Rush Hour

#12 The Evacuation Of The King And His Butterfly

