I Make Surreal New Worlds With Photos

As a kid, I loved drawing and animals and playing outdoors.
When I was 18 I took photography as a hobby, soon after enrolling in a course at ‘De Fotovakschool’. Gradually photography became my profession, and in 2001 I founded my own company The Factory II.
I started to do more and more graphic designs like collages. In time I found a way to tell the stories I wanted to tell. After winning an important prize for my illustrations, I was very encouraged to go on. And that’s what I did. Nowadays I spend a lot of time making these collages. Having a very big photo archive of my own allows me to use mostly my own pictures in my storytelling animal artwork.
I named this part of my work Wondrous Goose. It’s synonymous with wonder, imagination, and the power of stories. Animals depict human characteristics, dreams, and idiosyncrasies. The animals I have portrayed during my 20-year career as a photographer, tell their fairy tales in surreal collage art. They live in landscapes that I’ve photographed over the years. You can follow my work and stay in touch.
#1 I’ll Get You Through The Night
#2 Falconry For Starters
#3 The Biggest Bird
#4 Dancing The Night Away
#5 Hanks Marriage Proposal
#6 Cooking The Rubber Ducks
#7 The Hummingbird Shepherd
#8 Circus Poggibonsi
#9 Learning To Fly
#10 Aliens In New York
#11 Rush Hour
#12 The Evacuation Of The King And His Butterfly
