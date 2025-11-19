Hey Pandas, Do You Know This Poem? (Closed)

Can anyone tell me who wrote the following poem and where it comes from, please?A tail is a tail on a dog or a catA lion or tiger, a mouse or a ratWhether it’s skinny or whether it’s fatA tail is a tail, and that is thatI think that it was written by Hilaire Belloc… but I am not sure.
I spent an hour tryna find this poem and im convinced u wrote it yourself at this point but anyways…
Its not from hilaire bellocs the elephant, nor from ts eliots old possoms book, neither from aa mlines tails, or from lewis carols a mouses tail the adventures of alice in wonderland, or from dr seuss, and its not said by rafiki (it gave me a quote from rafiki thats no where in the movie script, aparently its from the 2019 live action lion king but i couldnt find the poem there, perhaps its from the series or the 1994 sequel but who knows)
I think i hate google ai more than i already did and i didnt think that was possible…
I think it’s just about how the animals’ tails are different. tbh idk, i tried.
