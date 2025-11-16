Heartbreaking Footage Shows Groom Unable To Speak After Having His Drink Spiked On His Wedding Day

A wedding is supposed to be a joyous occasion full of fun, celebration, and, most importantly, love. That’s what it’s all about, right? Love!
But, if you’re reading this, you know all too well that rarely does a wedding happen without a hiccup. Or two. Or a handful of them. Or one giant one.
A couple recently shared what can only be described as a traumatizing experience from their wedding celebration—someone had gone and spiked the groom’s drink, which could have ended in tragedy, but thankfully didn’t and now serves as a message to folks to not be stupid at weddings.
More Info: TikTok
Rarely does a wedding happen without any hiccups. There’s always at least one, but that one can be a doozy, as seen with this one family
Image credits: Maman Voyage
Video creators, internet personalities, and parents of 4, Billy and Brandy, have not too long ago posted a video from their special day—their wedding. However, it wasn’t a montage of how happy and lucky the two are or highlights from the wedding. No, it was much more serious than that.
A huge chunk of the video shows Brandy trying to comfort and calm down Billy, who had apparently been drugged. Billy was seen being extremely emotional due to the effects of alcohol mixed with crushed Adderall, a combination drug used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy.
Internet personalities Billy and Brandy recently had their wedding, and someone managed to spike the groom’s drink with Adderall
Image credits: @brandy_billy
At that point, Brandy was worried that Billy might faint or, worse, experience a heart attack because of how much his heart was racing. He is seen having a hard time speaking, let alone reciting his vows.
A nurse was there to help them, and the resort itself, Parkside Resort, helped with the situations. Billy was tested following the incident.
In the video, the couple explain that sometimes folks at weddings like to spice it up a bit and so they mix crushed Adderall with alcohol as it helps folks “party harder and party longer”. At the expense of other things. Like physical well-being. But that is quite likely the least of a drug abuser’s concern, as they are willing to risk it.
This in turn led Billy to become extremely emotional, and his heart was racing so much that he couldn’t even speak properly, let alone his vows
Image credits: @brandy_billy
Image credits: @brandy_billy
And risk they did. You see, according to American Addiction Centers, mixing a stimulant with a depressant, i.e. Adderall with alcohol respectively, is dangerous for more than one reason. First, when you mix the two, it makes it much easier for your body not to pick up on an overdose of either of the two substances.
Also, this can call out unwanted side effects that wouldn’t be a thing if taking the substances separately. So, heart attacks or seizures. And if the drug abuse continues, it might lead to substance use disorders, and even death. The latter can actually happen during any moment during substance abuse, depending on a number of physical factors.
Brandy did a great job managing the situation, and Billy was eventually checked by a nurse and tested
Image credits: @brandy_billy
Image credits: @brandy_billy
But, back to the party. The video explained that they did manage to figure out the culprit, though they did not elaborate any more on that. They did tell them to go screw themselves at the end of their video, where they explained that NightCap, a drugging prevention invention for cups and other liquid containers, sent them some caps to help them prevent this situation from happening again.
Other than that, they have provided no more updates on the matter, save for this Facebook post asking folks to not cause any more chaos or make false accusations about their wedding guests.
Needless to say, the wedding was ruined because of how traumatizing this experience was overall
Image credits: @brandy_billy
You can check out the video below
The video attached to the post was a story they shared, explaining that Billy didn’t deserve to have his special day ruined because of what happened. It also explained that Billy needs more time to recoup from this, and that there were others who tested positive for the substance. They cannot prove who did it (though they did mention they knew who it was in the other video), but the thing they were certain of is that it happened.
And speaking of folks reacting, fans were all in support of the family. For some, the video’s scary and even traumatizing tone spoke to them quite a bit. Others were angry at the person who spiked the drinks—so much that they thought they’d need to be sued for the cost of the wedding and the couple should have a redo.
Fans were all in support of Billy and Brandy, expressing their love and saying how much they’d love to sue the culprit so the couple could redo the wedding
Yet others shared their experiences with the drugs in question, expressing their regret as it felt like the worst feeling ever. It’s worth mentioning that the video was shared on their TikTok channel to spread awareness of why maybe being a “wedding Adderall alchemist” isn’t the smartest decision to make in life. Not just because it can be fatal, but also because you’re ruining someone’s wedding.
There were a few who called shenanigans on this, claiming that the whole NightCap plug at the end of the video makes it sound like it’s a staged promo for a product rather than them being genuine about it. There were even some accusations thrown at the couple that Billy just wanted to have a good time and did this to himself, while Brandy was doing her best to cover it all up. If anything, folks claimed they did it for the views and followers.
But others came to defend the couple, saying that this is the case for bars with strangers, not weddings, surrounded by people you know, trust, and love. Why would anyone willingly sabotage their own wedding like that?
There were some skeptics, accusing the couple of doing this themselves, but were quickly counter-smacked by the commenters
Whatever the case, the video did end up garnering quite a bit of attention. On TikTok, it currently has 8.7 million views with over 726,500 likes. The video also made headlines on several major online news outlets. You can check out the video in context here.
But before you scurry off to another article, why not voice your thoughts and opinions on the matter in the comment section below!
Follow Us