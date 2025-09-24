Beautiful Shelter Dogs’ Portraits Reveal Their Personalities

Stacey Gammon, a shelter animal photographer, has a message behind her adorable animal portraits. She goes beyond capturing these adorable dogs’ personalities, she captures their spirit and hope for a human companion.

In Stacey’s own words regarding shelter animals – “to see so many pets that go through hell and are still so full of love is something special. I love animals because they have no capacity for deception. They don’t lie or cheat. They might try and manipulate you, but only for a treat.”

Stacey knows more than most how very depressing dog shelter environments can be, however, she also knows that staying in a positive mind frame is the best way to capably enact change. In honor of that positivity, she started a website called Animal Shelter Survivors where we can all post our shelter dog or rescue survival stories.

More info: staceygammonpetphotography.com | animalsheltersurvivors.com

