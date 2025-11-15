Hey Pandas, When Was A Time That Someone Got What They Deserved? (Closed)

Spill the tea!
#1
There was a talent show at my school and I was in a friend group of 4 who I no longer am friends with. My 3 friends started their own dance group for the talent show and wouldn’t let me join. I decided to join the talent show by myself while singing and playing the piano. I won first place and you should’ve seen the look on their faces.
#2
I was talking to the kid sitting next to me about Cleopatra and said that she was older than Jesus. The kid said that I was wrong and Jesus was born before Cleopatra and he knew because he researched Jesus for a school project. I went on to explain about BCE and CE and all that. So he called the teacher over and she confirmed that Cleopatra was, in fact, older than Jesus.
#3
I was 8 and i got mad at this boy so i threw a mini pumpkin at his head Even though my mom told me not to. I did it because he kept making fun of me so i threw a pumpkin at his head covered in nail polish.
#4
i remember in grade 5, i put water on a bullies chair after he gave me a flat tire in the hallway. after he cleaned the water, i put a brownie on his chair.
#5
My brother was kicking me and once he missed and hi toe hit the corner of the wall.
#6
In junior high one of my friends became toxic and started ignoring me. She would still talk to our other friend though and made that year miserable for me. She basically dumped me and my other friend to be with the “cool and popular kids”. Thankfully she moved away at the end of the year and I was a lot happier. Then my friend and I saw her at the fair a few months later wandering around by herself. She reminded me of myself all those months when she ditched me. Served her right.
#7
Ok there was a very sassy/ rude kid in our grade named Carson. STORY TIME. Once i was at recess playing four square and Carson was named the best at the game, and i was against him long story short he was bragging at the start saying I AM GONNA WIN HEHEHE somthing like that, and he totally missed the square and thats how i became named the best at the game until it got banned cuz everyone fought.
#8
After I finally left an abusive relationship, I met the most wonderful and beautiful person in the world. She didn’t judge me for who I was and liked me despite of my issues. She still sometimes says, ‘I don’t deserve you’ when I do something nice for her, but I’ll always reply, well I bloody well deserve you!’.
Follow Us