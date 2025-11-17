50 AI Art Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

According to ChatGPT, “Art is a means of creative expression that stimulates the senses, engages the mind, and enriches our cultural and intellectual experiences.” And while that might be the goal for various artificial intelligence programs that create pieces of “artwork” in the blink of an eye, the results are often much more hilarious than anticipated.
With AI development thriving in cities like San Francisco, Beijing, and Toronto, it’s no surprise that these technologies are rapidly evolving—though they still have a long way to go when it comes to mastering human creativity.
In honor of the new age of AI art that we’re living in, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find images of some of the most hilarious AI art fails the world has ever seen. Keep reading to also find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with Angus Russell, the founder of NightCafe, and if you’re an artist yourself, rest easy. It doesn’t look like AI will be taking your job any time soon!
#1 Wiener Dogs Race
Image source: Tony Henry
#2 So Majestic
Image source: r/196
#3 I Tried Making Something, But It Came Out A Little Ruff
Image source: Gabe Ellenbecker
#4 This Was An Attempt In Midjourney To Make An Image Of My Narrator With A “Cocky Expression”
I guess they took it literally and made him into an abominable rooster-man. Good thing they didn’t take the word “cocky” in a different sense.
Image source: am_arktos
#5 Fishermen
Image source: Karl Schneider
#6 Practicing Some Yoga
Image source: Kevin Spano Lépinay
#7 Australian Capybara Burnout Competition
Image source: Wit Junthavorn
#8 I Wanted To Generate A Picture Of A Fisherman That Catches A Salmon Using AI, And This Is What I Got
Image source: BlueTwist3r
#9 AI Needs To Work On People Holding Their Umbrellas
Image source: Yioppoiy
#10 A Man Mansplaining A Woman On How To Eat A Hamburger
Image source: zomx
#11 AI Is Having Some Difficulty With Roller Skates
Image source: shweddyballs
#12 I Honestly Have More Fun With AI When It Does Some Nonsense Like This. At No Point In The Prompt Did I Come Close To Asking For This, But Hey, Happy Accidents
Image source: Malu Olivia Reyes
#13 Sometimes AI Fails Completely. This One Should’ve Been A Knight Rider
Image source: Parsec29
#14 It Turns Out Lots Of People Can Do Handstands
Image source: Shane Carman
#15 Gender Reveal Party
Image source: Lachlan
#16 Ladies And Gentlemen, Doja Cat
Image source: Taylor Scott
#17 Sometimes AI Doesn’t Do What You Want It To Do
Image source: koontzie54
#18 Camping Indeed Looks Like That
Image source: Troy Stith
#19 Sometimes It Happens
Image source: Daniel Fox
#20 Jennifer Lawrence As A Mom
Image source: Brogan Rampour
#21 According To AI, “Cats Tap Dancing In A Cafe” Is The Stuff Of Nightmares
Image source: aitriesart
#22 I Asked AI For “A House Made Out Of Cheese”. It Gave Me The IKEA Version
Image source: aitriesart
#23 Parenting Is Hard
Image source: Troy Stith
#24 Semi-Failed Attempts At Coaxing Midjourney Into Recreating Smudge Lord
Image source: AsphaltsParakeet
#25 Crazy AI
Image source: Maria Lisboa
#26 I Love When This Happens
Image source: Devin Boyle
#27 Someone Doesn’t Seem To Understand How Spas Work
Image source: Erik Knetter
#28 Since AI Is So Bad At Creating Hands, I Went With “No Hands”
Image source: userposter
#29 New Beauty Standards
Image source: Art 0fficial Intel Agent
#30 “The Office” Told By AI
Image source: Taylor Scott
#31 Stunning Images Made By AI
Image source: Shane Carman
#32 80s Grocery Store Shopping. When Shopping Cart Becomes Part Of You
Image source: straus2
#33 This AI Fail
Image source: WolfPuzzleheaded5584
#34 Steve Buscemi Won’t Tolerate Slow Tortoises
Image source: Sascha Dominic Menzel
#35 Sometimes, When Attempting To Do Handstands, You Just Need A Flexible Buddy
Image source: Shane Carman
#36 Cat Breakdancing Contest. One Of Them Even Has Human Legs
Image source: ben.skatvold
#37 Just Casually Driving
Image source: Dave Yu
#38 Let AI Create The Image
Image source: mtennyson
#39 So I Was Trying To Make Images Of Deadpool Sitting In An Acrylic Chair. Let’s Just Say That I Was Having Issues With Getting Midjourney To Understand The Task At Hand
Image source: pomopanda
#40 This Weird Family
Image source: Dennis Hansen
#41 Nice Family
Image source: Roman Borkovec
#42 True Love
Image source: Maddy Underwood
#43 I Just Wanted Some Cool Pictures Of Spider-Man
Image source: itsthejimjam
#44 What’s Your Favorite Raw Vegetable To Eat With Your Friends?
Image source: Liam Vicary
#45 A Typical Lovely Day In Italy
Image source: Valerio Montanari
#46 Parkour
Image source: Troy Stith
#47 Prompt: “Beautiful White Kittens With Blue Eyes In A Pink Gift Box”
Image source: aiart_gone_wild
#48 Yoga With Toddlers
Image source: midjourneyaii
#49 Completely Normal Picture
Image source: Eros Pereira
#50 Gymnastics
Image source: Taylor Scott
#51 AI Has A Hard Time Creating Pedicure Ideas
Image source: prettyliza
