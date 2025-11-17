50 AI Art Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

According to ChatGPT, “Art is a means of creative expression that stimulates the senses, engages the mind, and enriches our cultural and intellectual experiences.” And while that might be the goal for various artificial intelligence programs that create pieces of “artwork” in the blink of an eye, the results are often much more hilarious than anticipated.

With AI development thriving in cities like San Francisco, Beijing, and Toronto, it’s no surprise that these technologies are rapidly evolving—though they still have a long way to go when it comes to mastering human creativity.

In honor of the new age of AI art that we’re living in, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find images of some of the most hilarious AI art fails the world has ever seen. Keep reading to also find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with Angus Russell, the founder of NightCafe, and if you’re an artist yourself, rest easy. It doesn’t look like AI will be taking your job any time soon!

#1 Wiener Dogs Race

Image source: Tony Henry

#2 So Majestic

Image source: r/196

#3 I Tried Making Something, But It Came Out A Little Ruff

Image source: Gabe Ellenbecker

#4 This Was An Attempt In Midjourney To Make An Image Of My Narrator With A “Cocky Expression”

I guess they took it literally and made him into an abominable rooster-man. Good thing they didn’t take the word “cocky” in a different sense.

Image source: am_arktos

#5 Fishermen

Image source: Karl Schneider

#6 Practicing Some Yoga

Image source: Kevin Spano Lépinay

#7 Australian Capybara Burnout Competition

Image source: Wit Junthavorn

#8 I Wanted To Generate A Picture Of A Fisherman That Catches A Salmon Using AI, And This Is What I Got

Image source: BlueTwist3r

#9 AI Needs To Work On People Holding Their Umbrellas

Image source: Yioppoiy

#10 A Man Mansplaining A Woman On How To Eat A Hamburger

Image source: zomx

#11 AI Is Having Some Difficulty With Roller Skates

Image source: shweddyballs

#12 I Honestly Have More Fun With AI When It Does Some Nonsense Like This. At No Point In The Prompt Did I Come Close To Asking For This, But Hey, Happy Accidents

Image source: Malu Olivia Reyes

#13 Sometimes AI Fails Completely. This One Should’ve Been A Knight Rider

Image source: Parsec29

#14 It Turns Out Lots Of People Can Do Handstands

Image source: Shane Carman

#15 Gender Reveal Party

Image source: Lachlan

#16 Ladies And Gentlemen, Doja Cat

Image source: Taylor Scott

#17 Sometimes AI Doesn’t Do What You Want It To Do

Image source: koontzie54

#18 Camping Indeed Looks Like That

Image source: Troy Stith

#19 Sometimes It Happens

Image source: Daniel Fox

#20 Jennifer Lawrence As A Mom

Image source: Brogan Rampour

#21 According To AI, “Cats Tap Dancing In A Cafe” Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Image source: aitriesart

#22 I Asked AI For “A House Made Out Of Cheese”. It Gave Me The IKEA Version

Image source: aitriesart

#23 Parenting Is Hard

Image source: Troy Stith

#24 Semi-Failed Attempts At Coaxing Midjourney Into Recreating Smudge Lord

Image source: AsphaltsParakeet

#25 Crazy AI

Image source: Maria Lisboa

#26 I Love When This Happens

Image source: Devin Boyle

#27 Someone Doesn’t Seem To Understand How Spas Work

Image source: Erik Knetter

#28 Since AI Is So Bad At Creating Hands, I Went With “No Hands”

Image source: userposter

#29 New Beauty Standards

Image source: Art 0fficial Intel Agent

#30 “The Office” Told By AI

Image source: Taylor Scott

#31 Stunning Images Made By AI

Image source: Shane Carman

#32 80s Grocery Store Shopping. When Shopping Cart Becomes Part Of You

Image source: straus2

#33 This AI Fail

Image source: WolfPuzzleheaded5584

#34 Steve Buscemi Won’t Tolerate Slow Tortoises

Image source: Sascha Dominic Menzel

#35 Sometimes, When Attempting To Do Handstands, You Just Need A Flexible Buddy

Image source: Shane Carman

#36 Cat Breakdancing Contest. One Of Them Even Has Human Legs

Image source: ben.skatvold

#37 Just Casually Driving

Image source: Dave Yu

#38 Let AI Create The Image

Image source: mtennyson

#39 So I Was Trying To Make Images Of Deadpool Sitting In An Acrylic Chair. Let’s Just Say That I Was Having Issues With Getting Midjourney To Understand The Task At Hand

Image source: pomopanda

#40 This Weird Family

Image source: Dennis Hansen

#41 Nice Family

Image source: Roman Borkovec

#42 True Love

Image source: Maddy Underwood

#43 I Just Wanted Some Cool Pictures Of Spider-Man

Image source: itsthejimjam

#44 What’s Your Favorite Raw Vegetable To Eat With Your Friends?

Image source: Liam Vicary

#45 A Typical Lovely Day In Italy

Image source: Valerio Montanari

#46 Parkour

Image source: Troy Stith

#47 Prompt: “Beautiful White Kittens With Blue Eyes In A Pink Gift Box”

Image source: aiart_gone_wild

#48 Yoga With Toddlers

Image source: midjourneyaii

#49 Completely Normal Picture

Image source: Eros Pereira

#50 Gymnastics

Image source: Taylor Scott

#51 AI Has A Hard Time Creating Pedicure Ideas

Image source: prettyliza

