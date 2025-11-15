Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Awkward Situation You’ve Been In?

Write a quick true story about an incredibly, embarrassingly awkward moment!
#1
This sounds really weird but I was watching an ‘ASMR’ video with this woman trying to strangle an octopus, cook it and eat it. It was obviously really heavy and for some reason, she was making all these weird groaning and moaning noises as she was trying to lift it into and out of the tub. My dad was there, but couldn’t see my screen and was like “Uhhh… what are you watching?” I was 10. I think about it a lot now and only realised about a year ago what he thought I was watching.
#2
existence
#3
I was used to a school where you shower after P.E. It was simple really, you take all your clothes off, put them in your gym bag then go in the communal shower. I did from age 9.
When I moved to England at 15 years old, I joined a local school. After P.E I took my clothes off and started looking for the shower. Everyone is staring at me, I assume it’s because of my scar. I don’t even register that nobody else is naked. I asked where the showers are, but nobody answers. I try a door, it opens into the school hall where the head teacher is giving a talk to the older students. I was hit by a wall of noise as the entire upper school noticed me.
