82 Times Unconventional Thinking Solved Surprisingly Annoying Problems

If you take your eyes off the screen and glance around you, it’s quite likely that you’ll notice a number of regular, household items that are so mundane that you almost forget how much work went into designing them. The best way to illustrate that might be to showcase some more recent fixes and ideas that illustrate just how genius some folks are.
So we’ve gathered some of the coolest and most creative solutions and designs that people have shared online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite ideas and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments section down below.
#1 Kansas City Public Library
Image source: phillygirllovesbagel
#2 Following Up On Recent Water Fountain Design Posted: Wheelchair Accessible, Water Bottle Filler And Dog Bowl In One. Sydney Australia
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Serbian Acrylic Ruins Visualizer
Image source: LazyCondition0
There is something deeply satisfying about seeing a problem that has been solved well. Not just solved, but solved in a way that makes you wonder why nobody thought of it sooner. That feeling has a name in German, well, it has a few, but the closest English equivalent might just be the quiet pleasure of watching a mind work exactly as it should. When a designer fits a complex idea into a single elegant shape, or an engineer finds a workaround so obvious in hindsight that it almost feels like cheating, something lights up in the brain that is hard to explain and even harder to stop chasing.
Part of what drives this is a concept psychologists call the “aha moment,” and researchers have been studying it for decades. When we encounter a clever solution, our brains experience a small burst of dopamine, the same chemical reward tied to eating something delicious or hearing a song that perfectly matches your mood.
#4 Light Switches Indicating What They Switch On
Image source: Minimum_Carrot9927
#5 Umbrella Pole
Image source: saif-with-curls
#6 A Mouse That Can Take Both AA And AAA Batteries, Just Not Both At The Same Time
Image source: takuonline
Studies from Drexel University have shown that insight-based problem solving activates distinct neural pathways compared to methodical reasoning, and that the emotional response to a sudden realization is genuinely pleasurable, not just intellectually satisfying. Looking at someone else’s clever solution can trigger a softer version of that same response. We get the reward without doing the work, which is, honestly, a pretty good deal.
#7 The Rear Elevation Of This Architect’s Office
Image source: Realistic-Care-5502
#8 A Skate Shop & A Butchershop Are Located Next To Each Other. They Share One Sign
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#9 My Wife Got Me A Wallet That Makes Me Look Like Batman When I Insert My License
Image source: BestAtTeamworkMan
There is also something at play that connects to our evolutionary history. Human beings are pattern recognition machines. We are wired to notice when things fit together efficiently because, for most of our species’ existence, efficiency was survival. A tool that did two jobs instead of one meant less weight to carry.
#10 Fries I Had For Lunch Has A Mini Sauce Bowl On Top Of The Packet
Image source: decemb3r_ai
#11 My Local Harvey’s (Canadian Burger Place) Zipties Their Terminal To A Hockey Stick For The Drive Through
Image source: uberduck999
#12 The Way This Portable Cutlery Fits Together
Image source: linearmovement
A shelter design that kept out both wind and rain was worth remembering and passing on. When we see good design today, whether it is a cleverly folded cardboard box, a multi-use piece of furniture, or a road sign that communicates danger and direction in a single glance, we are tapping into something ancient. The appreciation is not just aesthetic. It feels functional, almost instinctive.
#13 Coworker Made An Ornament From Our Husky’s Shed Hair
Image source: SigNexus
#14 My Childhood Doctors Office Has A Mini Door Installed For Younger Patients
Image source: 23×3
#15 The Rear Windshield Wiper On This Car Is The Tail Of The Cat, And It Wags When The Wiper Is On
Image source: reddit.com
Good design also teaches us something, and people genuinely love learning when it does not feel like work. Platforms like Dezeen and Core77 have built enormous audiences simply by showcasing designs that make people think. When you look at a clever solution, you are not just admiring it, you are filing it away. You are updating your mental model of what is possible. That is a deeply human impulse. We collect good ideas the way some people collect books, not always to use them immediately, but because having them feels valuable.
#16 Shopping Bag At An Optical Store
Image source: peachhoneymango
#17 Went To A Restaurant Toilet In Japan And The Door Handle Lets You Open It With Your Forearm Instead Of Your Hand
Image source: DreamDude01
#18 All Storage Building That’s Shaped Like A Giant Storage Box
Image source: steady_as_a_rock
Then there is the social dimension. Sharing something clever has become one of the more reliable forms of social currency online. When you send a friend a photo of an ingeniously designed staircase that doubles as a bookshelf, or a tool that solves a problem you did not even know was solvable, you are not just sharing an object.
#19 My School’s Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Colour When It Gets Too Loud
Image source: imgur.com
#20 The Tissues In My Kleenex Box Changed From White To Blue To Indicate It’s Almost Empty
Image source: speedyeddie
#21 Denture Drill Bits Holder
Image source: Alternative_Week3023
You are sharing a feeling, a small invitation to see the world as a place full of hidden elegance waiting to be uncovered. Research into why certain content spreads online consistently finds that content which produces high arousal positive emotions, including awe and admiration, travels further and faster than content that is merely pleasant. Clever solutions produce exactly that kind of awe.
#22 I Refurbish Payphones To Be Used As Home Phones
Image source: nameaboveallnames
#23 This Message Stamped On The Squeaker Inside The Stuffed Animal My Dog Just Destroyed
Image source: chakalakasp
#24 Steel Foot Prints Across Grates To Prevent Heels From Getting Stuck
Image source: snatchiw
Finally, there is comfort in clever design that is easy to overlook. In a world that can feel chaotic and unsolvable, a beautifully engineered answer to even a small problem is quietly reassuring. It is proof that clear thinking works, that creativity applied with discipline produces something real and useful.
#25 This Hour Glass With The Traffic Lights
Image source: nonexisting–
#26 I Was Racking My Brain, Trying To Remember If I’d Taken My Morning Antibiotic, When An Idea Occurred To Me
Image source: VagabondVivant
#27 Rolling Bench You Can Safely Use After Rain
Image source: reddit.com
Organizations like the Design Museum in London have long argued that design at its best is optimism made tangible. Seeing that optimism expressed in a hinge, a handle, a folded edge, or a two-in-one gadget is a reminder that people are, at their best, genuinely good at making things better. And that is worth looking at.
#28 Man Hole Covers Have A City Map On Them With A Blue Dot To Show Where You Are In Oklahoma
Image source: KnightWithoutArmorRP
#29 This Bathroom Has Lights To Indicate Vacancy
Image source: __TheBoulder__
#30 My Water Brand Switched From Shrinkwrap To Paper Wrapping
Image source: -Reverend
#31 I Found This Piece Of Clever Advertising On A Walk This Morning
Image source: jebascho
#32 A Clever Way To Show Position Name And Altitude Of The Mountains In The Italian Alps
Image source: Acquafrizziante
#33 Coffee Shop Door Handle Is A Coffee Bean
Image source: These-Ticket-1318
#34 Sydney Has Water Fountains With A Mouth Guard So People Don’t Put Their Lips Directly On The Spout
Image source: evango17
#35 Omega Shaped Gate To Let Cyclists Pass Through Easily, While Preventing Cars To Go
Image source: r-odstrcil
#36 This Yoga Sign
Image source: Kipperis
#37 Toddlers Should Also Be Equipped With Pitons And Crampons
Image source: Soloflow786
#38 Busch Gardens Has A Display At Every Roller Coaster Of Found Broken Phones To Discourage People From Taking Them On Rides
Image source: andrew_deel
#39 It’s So Hot Here In CA That This Gas Station Puts Covers On The Door Handles To Prevent One From Burning Their Hands
Image source: lunchboxx78
#40 This Bench
Image source: CassiusIsAlive
#41 Audio Architecture: Torii Gate Made Of Salvaged Speakers, Japan
Image source: wrongturnz
#42 Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports
Image source: ruskayaprincessa
#43 This Bus Was Converted Into A Small Garden
Image source: QualityDapper9775
#44 My New Dishwasher Projects The Remaining Wash Cycle Time Onto The Floor
Image source: imgur.com
#45 This Urinal Making For A Pee-Free Floor At A Local Restaurant
Image source: PM_ME_UR_S62B50
#46 My Amazing Wife Taught Me This Fire-Starter Life Hack And It Works So Well
Take the lint you get from the dryer after you do your laundry and stuff it into a used-up toilet paper roll or rip a paper towel roll in half and make two.
Image source: TheSuppishOne
#47 Emergency Response Alarms For Things Other Than Fires
Image source: MrJlock
#48 My Workplace Using Wood-Pedals At The Water Dispenser To Prevent Hand Contact
Image source: soumya_af
#49 Coffee Shop Logo Made Of Two Coffee Cups Toasting
Image source: NarfyCat
#50 No Seatback Display? No Problem!
Image source: FourIngredients
#51 Someone’s Architectural Phone Charging Wire Configuration Without Touching The Ground
Image source: themanfromosaka
#52 My Local Cinema Has A Board That Tells You Which Movies Have A Mid/End Credit Scene
Image source: Rob_on_Sunday
#53 The Candle Is Actually Butter To Dip The Bread In
Image source: priceactionhero
#54 Boxes Purchased From The Post Office Come With Tape Attached To Seal Them
Image source: sab340
#55 Bulbasaur Shaped (Garlic) Holder
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#56 Temu Auto Parts Department
Image source: Feaselbf6
#57 A Perfect Tip-Jar System
Image source: PeacefulTrash
#58 My Dad Found A New Use For A Pool Noodle
Image source: sprinkleofdoom
#59 My Strainer Doesnt Rest Over My Sink So I Improvised With A Fork
Image source: reddit.com
#60 You Can Trim The Nappy Bristles Off The End Of Your Broom To Make It More Effective Before You Replace It
Image source: 04chri2t0ph3r
#61 This Village Has These Statues To Discourage Drivers From Speeding
Image source: alasw0eisme
#62 A Plant Was Put Under The Hand Dryer In A Public Restroom To Catch The Drips
Image source: poolleee
#63 My Menu Was On An Actual Meat Clever
Image source: teachdove5000
#64 Fill Empty Space In Your Freezer With Jugs Of Water
Extend the life of the refrigerator compressor. Drastically. Reduce the electricity bill. Refrigeration during a power outage. Potable water for emergencies. Reusable ice packs to go with handles.
It does take some initial energy to freeze the water, so just put it outside overnight. That’s free. This also works for filling empty space in a refrigerator. Water is one of the best heat batteries in the known universe. If you’re going to use the water as potentially emergency potable, make sure everything is sanitized. And even if you don’t sanitize it, you’ll still drink it if you get thirsty enough.
Image source: Mi_Ki_Ii_Zaru
#65 Carry Clothes Easily When Moving
Image source: iiMGreen
#66 Cereal Dispenser For Washing Powder
I’ve been using this $15 cereal dispenser from Temu to dose my washing powder. It’s not 100% accurate but is good enough. Initially I used the wrong powder, which tended to be a bit clumpy and clogged it up, but once I changed brands, it worked perfectly.
Image source: huabamane
#67 Quick And Easy Way To Get Beers Into A Fridge
Image source: blake31a
#68 If It’s Stupid And It Works…. It Ain’t Stupid!
Image source: Alternative_Big7292
#69 Aldi Products Have Much Larger Bar Codes To Make Scanning Easier
Image source: MrMojoFomo
#70 My Colour Changing Mug Shows Me The Progress Of My Pour Over Coffee Drip
Image source: sirwobblz
#71 Ramen Restaurant Take Away In Berlin
Image source: ggweep
#72 Cowboy Hat Sofa By Twojeys
Image source: Kerala_Student
#73 This Golf Course In MD Places Their Trash Cans In The Ground To Prevent Bears From Getting Them
Image source: The_Richard_Cranium
#74 Use Old Leftover Beer Caps To Make Art
Image source: 1eatbabies
#75 Circular Hole Cutout In Hotel Shower Glass
Image source: Karieta
#76 My Asian Lays/Pringles Can Has A Little Pull Out Drawer
Image source: unknown
#77 This Asymmetrical Spork
Image source: SoftHovercraft2285
#78 The “Radio” In My Gp’s Office Is A Phone On Speaker
Image source: CalDemps
#79 The “Infrared Sauna” My Dad Made
Image source: TheSlayer51_
#80 I Suddenly Realized That Placing A Disposable Paper Cup Over The Light Bulb Acts As A Lampshade, Since The Bulb Was So Bright It Was Glaring. It Looks Pretty Unique
Image source: reddit.com
#81 Pet Turtles Set On Their Bellies Over Flower Pots To Prevent Them From Running Wild In The Garden While The Owner Cleans The House
Image source: Worldlyoox
#82 My Dad Was Quoted $1200 To Fix The AC. This Is His “No Cost” Solution
Image source: Reasonable-Sock-603
Follow Us