30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Every year in the summer, the owners of many sports franchises are faced with the crucial question – which of the players on the team to issue a new (and therefore increased) contract, with whom can they bargain to save money, and who can be released altogether in order to hire someone cheaper? And the exact same question, only throughout life, is faced by almost every one of us.
Indeed, in our life, there are things on which it is quite possible to save money, but there are things where it is impossible to skimp under any circumstances. Some of these things we all know so well: for example, health care or education. And what else? Netizens in this viral Reddit thread recently compiled a whole selection of their own ideas.
Work boots. I spend 50+ hours a week in muddy uneven terrain and must have dry comfortable feet.
Trash bags. Once you have one rip on you, you’ll never want to cheap out again.
Bras
A bed. You spend 1/3rd of your life sleeping, and without a good night’s rest, the day is pretty much s**t.
The average mattress is good for around 10 years, so when you break down the cost over that length of time, it’s always worth spending more up front.
Cat food. That s**t is hardly regulated. My feline friend deserves better. Also toilet paper. Ain’t fun picking off dried toilet paper pieces.
Safety equipment
Most foodstuffs I’ll cheap out on, but never tomatoes!
Your regular, mass-produced, gas-ripened tomatoes taste of, well, nothing. They’re just red blobs of water. Now, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes that are sold still on the vine … That’s Nature’s candy! I can pop so many of those bad boys in my mouth! Well worth the extra £ IMO.
Tattoos. They’re gonna be there forever, after all.
Toilet paper
Pots and pans
A wise man once told me, “never get cheap on cheese.” Some of the best advice I ever received
I would say brakes for your car
Desk chair. Got a good ergonomic breathable one, it’s an absolute game changer. The cheap ones that try to be massive director chairs with all that padding that ends up flattening after a year are not worth it, and as it degrades progressively you don’t really notice until you get a good one.
Eggs and meat. We vote with our money. I choose to spend more money to support less corrupt brands that aren’t feeding their animals garbage and cramming 200 chickens into a tiny building never to see light. It’s inhumane and I would rather go broke buying the more ethical options.
Condoms.
Parachute
Hotels. 100% not worth bringing bedbugs back to your place
Edit: guys, I know bedbugs can technically be at any hotel. But come on. We all know there’s a much higher likelihood of getting them at a dirt cheap hotel
Coffee
Backpack. I’m an adult and I carry a backpack with me all the time. One that is comfortable and durable is a must
Hot dogs. The difference between bargain hotdogs and premium hotdogs is like the difference between dog s**t and ice cream.
Q-tips. The name brand in way more fluffier and easier on your ears. The knock off brand just feels like sticks.
Menstrual products
Fire extinguishers
My hobbies. I don’t fill my house with useless c**p I don’t need, instead I spend up on the things that make me happy such as my golf clubs, gaming pc, and sim racing rig.
Go all in on your happiness, don’t waste money on things you don’t care about or things to impress other people.
Headphones. For how much I love music.
Laser eye surgery
Over time I’ve empirically gathered knowledge in what is worth spending more money on and what isn’t. In general, things that I use frequently I want to work reliably. I don’t want things to make my life any harder. Quality soaps and detergents (especially dishwasher) are huge in making sure your dishes come out clean. Quality razors (I recently switched to safety razors) make shaving less painful and more consistent. Sleep equipment (mattress and pillows) are probably the most important thing anyone should spend money on, you spend 1/3 or more of your life asleep, and the quality of that sleep time affects the remainder of you waking life.
Coat
Aluminum foil!
First house bought some store band stuff. Pure s**t.
Cooking ingredients, it just leads to s**ttier food
