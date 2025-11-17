30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

by

Every year in the summer, the owners of many sports franchises are faced with the crucial question – which of the players on the team to issue a new (and therefore increased) contract, with whom can they bargain to save money, and who can be released altogether in order to hire someone cheaper? And the exact same question, only throughout life, is faced by almost every one of us.

Indeed, in our life, there are things on which it is quite possible to save money, but there are things where it is impossible to skimp under any circumstances. Some of these things we all know so well: for example, health care or education. And what else? Netizens in this viral Reddit thread recently compiled a whole selection of their own ideas.

More info: Reddit

#1

Work boots. I spend 50+ hours a week in muddy uneven terrain and must have dry comfortable feet.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: thebrokendad, Nino Souza

#2

Trash bags. Once you have one rip on you, you’ll never want to cheap out again.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: SirBaconHam, cottonbro studio

#3

Bras

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: EnvironmentalAd3842, Janaina Lourenço

#4

A bed. You spend 1/3rd of your life sleeping, and without a good night’s rest, the day is pretty much s**t.

The average mattress is good for around 10 years, so when you break down the cost over that length of time, it’s always worth spending more up front.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: crippler1212, Işıl

#5

Cat food. That s**t is hardly regulated. My feline friend deserves better. Also toilet paper. Ain’t fun picking off dried toilet paper pieces.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: WistfulPuellaMagi, cottonbro studio

#6

Safety equipment

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: Saif_Horny_And_Mad, Mikołaj Bleja

#7

Most foodstuffs I’ll cheap out on, but never tomatoes!

Your regular, mass-produced, gas-ripened tomatoes taste of, well, nothing. They’re just red blobs of water. Now, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes that are sold still on the vine … That’s Nature’s candy! I can pop so many of those bad boys in my mouth! Well worth the extra £ IMO.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: Cauldron_Cat, Julia Nagy

#8

Tattoos. They’re gonna be there forever, after all.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: headdeskben, Letícia Lua

#9

Toilet paper

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: FartedInYourCoffee, Anna Shvets

#10

Pots and pans

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: avi8rer, Pixabay

#11

A wise man once told me, “never get cheap on cheese.” Some of the best advice I ever received

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: ccrider92, NastyaSensei

#12

I would say brakes for your car

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: 8LeggedSquirrel, Lex Ger

#13

Desk chair. Got a good ergonomic breathable one, it’s an absolute game changer. The cheap ones that try to be massive director chairs with all that padding that ends up flattening after a year are not worth it, and as it degrades progressively you don’t really notice until you get a good one.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: Lety-, Lisa Fotios

#14

Eggs and meat. We vote with our money. I choose to spend more money to support less corrupt brands that aren’t feeding their animals garbage and cramming 200 chickens into a tiny building never to see light. It’s inhumane and I would rather go broke buying the more ethical options.

Image source: broccoli-guac

#15

Condoms.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: rytur, Oleksandr Pidvalnyi

#16

Parachute

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: KaleidoscopeOwn4946, Quang Nguyen Vinh

#17

Hotels. 100% not worth bringing bedbugs back to your place

Edit: guys, I know bedbugs can technically be at any hotel. But come on. We all know there’s a much higher likelihood of getting them at a dirt cheap hotel

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: NightDreamer73, Bruno Maceiras

#18

Coffee

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: Nobeatles, Chevanon Photography

#19

Backpack. I’m an adult and I carry a backpack with me all the time. One that is comfortable and durable is a must

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: Kitasuki, Ravindra rawat

#20

Hot dogs. The difference between bargain hotdogs and premium hotdogs is like the difference between dog s**t and ice cream.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: 2ShredsUsay39, alleksana

#21

Q-tips. The name brand in way more fluffier and easier on your ears. The knock off brand just feels like sticks.

Image source: ginznc123

#22

Menstrual products

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: soupyone, Anna Shvets

#23

Fire extinguishers

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: DavosLostFingers, Jan van der Wolf

#24

My hobbies. I don’t fill my house with useless c**p I don’t need, instead I spend up on the things that make me happy such as my golf clubs, gaming pc, and sim racing rig.

Go all in on your happiness, don’t waste money on things you don’t care about or things to impress other people.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: wilsonxci, mali maeder

#25

Headphones. For how much I love music.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: StillAnIntrovert, Karolina Grabowska

#26

Laser eye surgery

Image source: zbod

#27

Over time I’ve empirically gathered knowledge in what is worth spending more money on and what isn’t. In general, things that I use frequently I want to work reliably. I don’t want things to make my life any harder. Quality soaps and detergents (especially dishwasher) are huge in making sure your dishes come out clean. Quality razors (I recently switched to safety razors) make shaving less painful and more consistent. Sleep equipment (mattress and pillows) are probably the most important thing anyone should spend money on, you spend 1/3 or more of your life asleep, and the quality of that sleep time affects the remainder of you waking life.

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: WinkyTheFrog, Karolina Grabowska

#28

Coat

Image source: PM_ME_UR_FEET_69

#29

Aluminum foil!

First house bought some store band stuff. Pure s**t.

Image source: pelvisfurby

#30

Cooking ingredients, it just leads to s**ttier food

30 Things That People Have Learned Never To Buy Cheap, As Shared In This Online Community

Image source: VeterinarianGreat188, Engin Akyurt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
India Faces That Will Open Your Eyes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Biggest Questions Will Trent Season 2 MUST Answer
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2023
36 Halloween Traditions You Might’ve Missed
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
40 Disney Memes That Hit Way Too Close To Home
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Jack Skellington Backlit Canvas Art
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Impeccable Portrait: 50 Best Wedding Portraits Of The Decade
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.