A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

by

I reside in movie sets working as an assistant director. It’s a position of planning and supervising daily film production operations, communicating with every single department on set.

Last summer, we had a feature film shooting in a remote village of Lithuania. There was not much to do in free time, so I’ve started sketching illustrations about the film crew. The plan was to tell their short stories in one picture comic strips and upload them to Instagram. This had some attention from the film community, so I continued illustrating the peculiar habits of people living on movie sets. Hopefully, one day this can evolve into a documentary graphic novel.

It’s quarantine now in Lithuania. Most of the film productions were canceled. Therefore, I’m doing a daily illustration series about different film crew members staying at home.

More info: Instagram

#1 It Should Hold

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#2 2nd AC

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#3 2nd AC

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#4 The Stuntmen

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#5 Shooting On Film

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#6 Fire In The Hole

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#7 Dolly Grip

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#8 Film Set Balagan

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#9 Gaffer In Quarantine

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#10 High Angle

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#11 Misdirection

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#12 Rain On Set

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#13 Focus Slap

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#14 Easy Rig

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#15 Day 38/38. Wrap

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#16 Follow Focus

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#17 Let’s Switch Back To 50mm

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#18 Filmmaker’s Valentine

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#19 Arrimaximum 240kw

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

#20 Video Assistant In Quarantine

A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Bittersweet Journey from Netflix to Amazon
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
I Create Fluorescent Acrylic Plant Sculptures
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What is TNT’s New Show “The Alienist” About?
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2017
Polish Artist Turns An Ordinary Tram Stop Into A Beautiful Flower Museum
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
After Posting My Art On Bored Panda I Got Over 1000 Commissions; I’m Humbled And Grateful – Thank You
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hype House Collective
Everything You Need to Know about Hype House Collective
3 min read
Jan, 6, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.