A Film Set Diary In My 20 Illustrations

I reside in movie sets working as an assistant director. It’s a position of planning and supervising daily film production operations, communicating with every single department on set.
Last summer, we had a feature film shooting in a remote village of Lithuania. There was not much to do in free time, so I’ve started sketching illustrations about the film crew. The plan was to tell their short stories in one picture comic strips and upload them to Instagram. This had some attention from the film community, so I continued illustrating the peculiar habits of people living on movie sets. Hopefully, one day this can evolve into a documentary graphic novel.
It’s quarantine now in Lithuania. Most of the film productions were canceled. Therefore, I’m doing a daily illustration series about different film crew members staying at home.
More info: Instagram
#1 It Should Hold
#2 2nd AC
#3 2nd AC
#4 The Stuntmen
#5 Shooting On Film
#6 Fire In The Hole
#7 Dolly Grip
#8 Film Set Balagan
#9 Gaffer In Quarantine
#10 High Angle
#11 Misdirection
#12 Rain On Set
#13 Focus Slap
#14 Easy Rig
#15 Day 38/38. Wrap
#16 Follow Focus
#17 Let’s Switch Back To 50mm
#18 Filmmaker’s Valentine
#19 Arrimaximum 240kw
#20 Video Assistant In Quarantine
