Fans Baffled As Man Digs Out DVD Of Animated Film With All-Star Cast That No One’s Ever Heard Of

The final performance of the legendary Dennis Hopper was accompanied by an all-star cast of actors like Justin Long, Hayden Panettiere, Danny Glover, and Christina Ricci. That’s Alpha and Omega, a movie one Redditor found while cleaning their house that no one seems to remember.
Looking like what would happen if you asked AI to create a movie for kids, the box art pictures a couple of anthropomorphic wolves diving down a river on a piece of wood. Their designs look generic and uninspired yet strangely familiar.
“You cannot convince me that Alpha and Omega, starring Justin Long, is not a very believable mirage,” wrote the user, while others couldn’t be convinced that the movie existed in the first place, especially with its caliber of voice talent.
“It’s wild to me how many of these animated forgotten movies are out there with absolutely insane casts,” replied another.
Movie fans were baffled after one of them dug out the DVD of an animated movie with an all-star cast that no one had even heard of
Image credits: PeaceDolphinDance/Reddit
Even stranger than the 2010 film existing in the first place is the fact that it was apparently a box office success.
Alpha and Omega inexplicably grossed $50.5 million against a budget of $20 million despite its critical reception being abysmal.
The movie, which is dedicated to the memory of the late Hopper, holds a measly 20 percent critic score at review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The user score is a bit better, but it’s still not good at only a 40 percent approval.
Image credits: IMDB
“A poorly written and disappointingly animated adventure that may keep the wee’uns happy for a while but will leave the adults snoozing,” reads one review by Empire Magazine.
“With bland visuals and a dull, predictable plot, Alpha and Omega is a runt in 2010’s animated litter,” the critic consensus states.
Not content with its baffling success, the movie not only inspired a sequel but an entire franchise that no one believes even existed
Image credits: IMDB (Heroes)
The Alpha and Omega Cinematic Universe — yes, it’s that big — consists of seven direct-to-video films. For comparison, phases 1 and 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe consist of 12 movies.
Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure came out on October 8, 2013, followed by the sequel, The Great Wolf Games, on March 25, 2014. The Legend of the Saw Tooth Cave was released on September 23, 2014, and Family Vacation hit DVD shelves on August 4, 2015.
Image credits: IMDV (Christmas with the Campbells)
Dino Digs was available on DVD starting May 10, 2016, with The Big Fur-eeze arriving on November 8, 2016. The final chapter, Journey to Bear Kingdom, was released on May 9, 2017, in both DVD and Digital HD formats.
Image credits: IMDB (Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star)
The movies were produced by the now-defunct Crest Animation Productions until 2013, when it was acquired by Streetlight Animation, and Splash Entertainment, which is responsible for the final three films.
Upon seeing the Mandela Effect-inducing DVD cover, netizens started to share their own experiences owning obscure children’s movies with all-star casts
Image credits: IMDB (2012)
“A random aunt of mine bought my son a movie called Wonder Park a couple years ago on DVD,” wrote one, pointing out its voice talent, which includes names like Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, and talk show host John Oliver.
Unlike Alpha and Omega, the 2019 Wonder Park was a commercial failure, grossing $119 million against a budget of $100 million.
Image credits: IMDB (Crash)
Its production faced several problems, with its director, former Pixar animator Dylan Brown, being fired for “unwanted conduct.”
Paramount Pictures subsequently approached several key creative team members to take on the role of director, but they all declined, worried that the film’s abysmal performance could harm their careers.
Netizens joked about the film’s existence, with many believing it to be a “glitch in the Matrix”
Image credits: IMDB
“Pretty sure the simulation never intended for us to look at or think about this for more than half a second,” joked one.
“Not only does this exist but it has seven sequels. It is the Land Before Time equivalent of the 2010s,” a commenter pointed out in disbelief.
Some reluctantly admitted that their kids not only watched the film constantly but loved it.
Image credits: IMDB
“That movie was f—ing awful. My kids were obsessed with it,” said one.
“I am sad to say it does exist and was one of my daughter’s regular watches when she was little,” replied another.
“That cast is proof positive that mortgages don’t pay themselves,” another stated.
“I can’t believe this is Dennis Hopper’s final performance.”
Netizens continued to share their disbelief over the existence of the movie and its cast full of renowned actors
Follow Us