This Dutch Street Artist Surprises People With His Humorous And Subtle Take On Public Spaces (45 New Pics)

If you’ve ever wandered the streets of Amsterdam and thought you spotted a cartoon character clinging to a lamppost, you probably just crossed paths with the work of Frank de Ruwe, aka “Frankey.”
This inventive street artist is known for turning the city into his personal playground, using clever, quirky installations to breathe life into the everyday. From sneaky visual jokes to heartwarming nods to pop culture, Frankey’s creations aren’t just art but also surprises waiting to be discovered.
Scroll down to explore some of his most recent works and see how he’s once again made the streets of various cities a little more delightful.
More info: Instagram | frankey.com
#1 My Precious 2, Cité Berryer, Paris
Image source: streetartfrankey
#2 Sunbathman, Nudist Beach, Zandvoort
Image source: streetartfrankey
#3 Bullfighter, Charging Bull, Bowling Green, New York City
Image source: streetartfrankey
#4 Obelix, Colosseum, Rome
Image source: streetartfrankey
#5 Wall-E, Wall Street, New York City
Image source: streetartfrankey
#6 Roller Coaster, Asterweg
Image source: streetartfrankey
#7 Benney, Prinsengracht
Image source: streetartfrankey
#8 Superpush, Paal 69 – South Beach, Zandvoort
Image source: streetartfrankey
#9 Mind The Gap, De Wittenstraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#10 My Way (Frank Sinatra), West 23rd Street, New York City
Image source: streetartfrankey
#11 Flagpole (Vlaggemast), Vlaggemast
Image source: streetartfrankey
#12 Marvin The Martian, Prinsengracht
Image source: streetartfrankey
#13 Rolled Out, Brederodestraat, Zandvoort
Image source: streetartfrankey
#14 Aladdin, Oosterdok
Image source: streetartfrankey
#15 Wile E. Coyote, Titus Van Rijnstraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#16 S.o.s. For A Living Planet, Damrak
Image source: streetartfrankey
#17 Beaker (The Muppet Show), Vondelpark
Image source: streetartfrankey
#18 Hold It, Poeldijkstraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#19 When In Rome, The Social Hub Rome
Image source: streetartfrankey
#20 Epic Window Washing, Prinsengracht
Image source: streetartfrankey
#21 Ship Happens Paal 69, South Beach, Zandvoort
Image source: streetartfrankey
#22 High There, Johan Van Hasseltkade
Image source: streetartfrankey
#23 Pizza, Paulus Potterstraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#24 Snoopy, Wall Street, New York City
Image source: streetartfrankey
#25 Frankey All Dove Way, Mardin, Turkey
Image source: streetartfrankey
#26 A Little Help By Frankey P. C., Hooftstraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#27 Love Medellín, Museum Of Antioquia, Medellín, Colombia
Image source: streetartfrankey
#28 Raphael – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wall Street, New York City
Image source: streetartfrankey
#29 Stay Puft Marshmellow Man, 33 Central Park W, New York City
Image source: streetartfrankey
#30 Skater, Honthorststraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#31 Pouring Bear, Washington Blvd, Curver City, California, USA
Image source: streetartfrankey
#32 Bibendum (The Michelin Man), Bartholomeus Ruloffsstraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#33 Goofy Golfer, Oude Spiegelstraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#34 Spongebob Squarepants, Kinkerstraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#35 Homer At Pole Position, Archangelkade
Image source: streetartfrankey
#36 Drumming Bunny, Maassluisstraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#37 Hubbabubbabuilding, Boulevard Paulus Loot, Zandvoort
Image source: streetartfrankey
#38 Sky Fridge, Arent Janszoon, Ernststraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#39 Laurel & Hardy, Marble Arch, London
Image source: streetartfrankey
#40 Döner Kebab, Mardin, Turkey
Image source: streetartfrankey
#41 Clown Bassie, Noorderstraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#42 Johan Cruijff, Johan Cruijff Arena
Image source: streetartfrankey
#43 Benney In Baku :), Venta Company, Baku, Azerbeidzjan
Image source: streetartfrankey
#44 Bungee Jumping, Hildebrandstraat
Image source: streetartfrankey
#45 Gedogen, Herengracht
Image source: streetartfrankey
Follow Us