This Dutch Street Artist Surprises People With His Humorous And Subtle Take On Public Spaces (45 New Pics)

If you’ve ever wandered the streets of Amsterdam and thought you spotted a cartoon character clinging to a lamppost, you probably just crossed paths with the work of Frank de Ruwe, aka “Frankey.”

This inventive street artist is known for turning the city into his personal playground, using clever, quirky installations to breathe life into the everyday. From sneaky visual jokes to heartwarming nods to pop culture, Frankey’s creations aren’t just art but also surprises waiting to be discovered.

Scroll down to explore some of his most recent works and see how he’s once again made the streets of various cities a little more delightful.

More info: Instagram | frankey.com

#1 My Precious 2, Cité Berryer, Paris

#2 Sunbathman, Nudist Beach, Zandvoort

#3 Bullfighter, Charging Bull, Bowling Green, New York City

#4 Obelix, Colosseum, Rome

#5 Wall-E, Wall Street, New York City

#6 Roller Coaster, Asterweg

#7 Benney, Prinsengracht

#8 Superpush, Paal 69 – South Beach, Zandvoort

#9 Mind The Gap, De Wittenstraat

#10 My Way (Frank Sinatra), West 23rd Street, New York City

#11 Flagpole (Vlaggemast), Vlaggemast

#12 Marvin The Martian, Prinsengracht

#13 Rolled Out, Brederodestraat, Zandvoort

#14 Aladdin, Oosterdok

#15 Wile E. Coyote, Titus Van Rijnstraat

#16 S.o.s. For A Living Planet, Damrak

#17 Beaker (The Muppet Show), Vondelpark

#18 Hold It, Poeldijkstraat

#19 When In Rome, The Social Hub Rome

#20 Epic Window Washing, Prinsengracht

#21 Ship Happens Paal 69, South Beach, Zandvoort

#22 High There, Johan Van Hasseltkade

#23 Pizza, Paulus Potterstraat

#24 Snoopy, Wall Street, New York City

#25 Frankey All Dove Way, Mardin, Turkey

#26 A Little Help By Frankey P. C., Hooftstraat

#27 Love Medellín, Museum Of Antioquia, Medellín, Colombia

#28 Raphael – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wall Street, New York City

#29 Stay Puft Marshmellow Man, 33 Central Park W, New York City

#30 Skater, Honthorststraat

#31 Pouring Bear, Washington Blvd, Curver City, California, USA

#32 Bibendum (The Michelin Man), Bartholomeus Ruloffsstraat

#33 Goofy Golfer, Oude Spiegelstraat

#34 Spongebob Squarepants, Kinkerstraat

#35 Homer At Pole Position, Archangelkade

#36 Drumming Bunny, Maassluisstraat

#37 Hubbabubbabuilding, Boulevard Paulus Loot, Zandvoort

#38 Sky Fridge, Arent Janszoon, Ernststraat

#39 Laurel & Hardy, Marble Arch, London

#40 Döner Kebab, Mardin, Turkey

#41 Clown Bassie, Noorderstraat

#42 Johan Cruijff, Johan Cruijff Arena

#43 Benney In Baku :), Venta Company, Baku, Azerbeidzjan

#44 Bungee Jumping, Hildebrandstraat

#45 Gedogen, Herengracht

