Erika Kirk’s “Inappropriate” Hug With JD Vance And “Weird” Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

by

A viral moment between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk, the widow of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has sparked an avalanche of online reactions

The two were photographed sharing a close hug at a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi, just days after Vance made controversial remarks about his wife’s spiritual beliefs.

As images of the moment spread across social media, netizens debated whether the embrace crossed boundaries or if the moment was simply misinterpreted.

A hug at a public event quickly became the internet’s latest obsession

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: mrserikakirk

The images, taken during the Turning Point USA event, showed Vance and Erika Kirk in a seemingly affectionate moment. 

Erika was dressed in a white T-shirt that read “Freedom,” similar to the shirt her late husband wore when he was assassinated, as well as black leather pants. While addressing the audience, she also noted that she sees “some similarities of my husband in JD.”

During her moment with Vance, she was seen placing her hands on the Vice President’s head as he leaned in for a hug. 

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: jdvance

The Vice President wore a formal blue suit, and though the exchange lasted only a few seconds, screenshots of the moment quickly went viral. 

Observers online couldn’t resist dissecting the interaction. One user on X commented, “The way they’re vibing, it’s screaming scandal. Nothing about this screams ‘Christian values’ to me.” 

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: Pool/Getty

Another echoed the same sentiment, writing, “Wildly inappropriate. Her leather pants and Vance holding her waist? Fake Christian BS.”

Others took a more humorous approach, joking that the moment looked “like the plot of a political rom-com.”

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: Pool/Getty

Despite the speculation, neither Vance nor Kirk has addressed the photos publicly. Both have appeared at several conservative events before, often discussing topics like family, faith, and civic leadership.

JD Vance recently caught flak after he admitted that he wished his wife would convert to his religion

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: Brad Vest/Getty

The controversy came just as JD Vance’s earlier remarks about his wife Usha’s religious background started making headlines. 

Vance had spoken about how Usha, a practicing Hindu, occasionally accompanies him to church, though he also noted that he wished Usha would convert to Christianity, according to a MoneyControl report.

“As I’ve told her, and as I’ve said publicly, do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” Vance said. 

The comment drew backlash online, with some stating that it goes against freedom of religion and others arguing that it was simply an expression of personal belief.

Combined with the hug with Erika Kirk, critics claimed the “optics” surrounding the U.S. Vice President were far from preferable. 

Some netizens even linked the two events, suggesting that Vance’s public remarks about faith and his physical closeness with Erika Kirk indicated that something might be brewing.

“Vance needs a wife who will pass the Christian nationalist test, and Erika Kirk wants to be First Lady,” speculated one netizen.

Vance’s interfaith marriage has become a focal point for critics

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: jdvance

JD Vance is favored as a potential presidential candidate for the 2028 U.S. Presidential Elections, thanks to his current role as Donald Trump’s Vice President. 

His recent comments about his wife’s faith, however, have brought speculations that the United States’ heavily conservative voters might not accept Usha as a First Lady due to religious differences. 

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki had shared her speculations about Vance’s marriage, suggesting that Usha needs to be “saved” from her husband.

These comments were denounced by Vance as “disgraceful.”

Amidst the controversy over his wife’s religion, Vance has maintained that his marriage remains strong, according to The Hill.

“My Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings. My wife–as I said at the TPUSA–is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago. 

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: mrserikakirk

“She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage–or any interfaith relationship–I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I’ll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she’s my wife,” Vance wrote in a post on X.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s moment on social media

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: MrsEvans916

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: CassowaryBTC

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: Alhad__baba

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: PotterTheReal

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: FeldmanYofiel

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: 1900sCrime

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: bimski

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: eg1701

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: pjtrundles

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: Alhad__baba

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: whenmo0n

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: CatiaBehar_

Erika Kirk&#8217;s &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221; Hug With JD Vance And &#8220;Weird&#8221; Statement At Turning Point Event Goes Viral

Image credits: SrikuP93

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
It’s Time for a Miss USA Pageant Documentary
3 min read
May, 4, 2019
What We Know About Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix Series so Far
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2021
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 5: A Rollercoaster of Emotions and a Look Ahead to Season 6
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2015
Reacher Season 2's Book Selection Poses A Big Actor Problem
Reacher Season 2’s Book Order Change Poses a Major Problem for Jack Reacher’s Future
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2023
Turns Out The Boys Of “Riverdale” Have Some Rigorous Training Regimens
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2019
Five Times Lily Was The Meanest Character On ‘Modern Family’
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.