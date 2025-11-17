50 Times Cat Owners Hilariously Caught Their Beloved Pets Malfunctioning (New Pics)

by

What do ghosts and cats have in common? They’ll both knock objects off shelves and countertops when you’re not looking. They’ll both hide in your closet and be impossible to find when you’re looking for them. And they’ll both exhibit bizarre behavior that you’ll never truly understand!

If you’re a cat owner who has seen your furry friend do some strange things, you’re not alone, pandas. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite photos from the What’s Wrong With Your Cat subreddit featuring kitties that appear to be malfunctioning. Keep reading to find conversations with Cathrine Garnell, the woman behind the Bionic Basil & the B Team blog, and Rita Reimers, Co-Founder and Cat Behavior Trainer at Cat Behavior Alliance. And be sure to upvote the kitties that you consider purrfect, regardless of how odd they act!

#1 She Had A Rough Day And Suddenly Deactivated

Image source: ShenroEU

#2 Drama Queen

Image source: chakalaka13

#3 Sleepy Cat Is Very Sleepy

Image source: AuDisco

#4 I Found Him Like This On The Cat Tree… I Don’t Even Know…

Image source: twiggy087

#5 Caught In The Act Of Attacking A Roll Of Toilet Paper

Image source: asidevanish

#6 The Tables Have Turned

Image source: modren-man

#7 Someone’s Mad

Image source: ili_aciglo

#8 Showing Off Her Best Jeff Goldblum Impression

Image source: DIRIGOer

#9 Looks Like I’ve Been Caught

Image source: Anxious_Command_8900

#10 Mondays Are Hard

Image source: MadieStowe

#11 ʍoǝɯ

Image source: AmazedVein64

#12 Groomed To Death By His Brother

Image source: Trapszz

#13 Now This Is The Place To Rest!

Image source: SuccessfulCharts

#14 My Fur Nephew Kevin Wants To Be A Frog I Guess

Image source: LibertaliaInTheNorth

#15 Sleeping In A Drawer. Again

Image source: Independent-Debate22

#16 What Are They Doing??!!!

Image source: InfiniteTour8344

#17 Why Is This Cat So Long???

Image source: One-Chemist1291

#18 Full Time Cat. Part Time Gargoyle

Image source: Spirited_Tomorrow169

#19 A Rug Bug

Image source: ShevaunA

#20 He Is Beauty. He Is Grace. He Is Triangle

Image source: herrniemand

#21 God Knows What She Saw That LED To This

Image source: eclectictortise

#22 Reboot Incoming

Image source: beccaseraph7

#23 Venus Is Loving Her New Living Arrangement

Image source: tim3lymann3r

#24 She Looks Like A Mascot!

Image source: aysiawong

#25 Why Are Cats Always Weirdos When In The Bathroom

Image source: AlarmingProgramz

#26 I Already Wanted To Beat You Up Bro

Image source: Relevant_Minimum4010

#27 Terrifying Sight When You Are Just Trying To Take A Bath

Image source: debA_yorT

#28 How I Found Him Napping Behind The Sofa

Image source: Mysterious_Active_68

#29 This Is Hilarious… Angry Boy

Image source: OkPitcha

#30 Why Does She Sit On My Lap Like This?

Image source: mermaidemily_h2o

#31 She’s Getting Weirder By The Minute

Image source: MrMichael31

#32 Mendy. 100% Certified Goofball

Image source: egordoniv

#33 Every Time The Dog’s Rain Coat Is Drying On The Mat

Image source: Schlachtastic

#34 This Is Gatsby At Approximately 40% Of His Maximum Awkwardness

Image source: worthing0101

#35 I Think She Might Be Angry

Image source: ConfidentJo

#36 He Wasn’t Cleaning Himself. He Wasn’t Doing Anything. He Was Just Sitting Like This When I Came Back To My Room

Image source: ObnoxiousName_Here

#37 Night Shift

Image source: Gordon_Freeman_TJ

#38 I Had To Get Up To Pee And Moo Was Not Pleased

Image source: Still-Wonder-5580

#39 It’s About Knee-Deep For Him, I Think I Have A Dog

Image source: hydraSlav

#40 Something Is Wrong With Him… I Just Can’t Quite Put My Finger On It

Image source: BaldCuticle

#41 Beetlejuice Is A Special Lil Guy

Image source: goblingf

#42 The Bean Eats Fingers

Image source: MysticSybil

#43 What Is He Doing?

Image source: One-Chemist1291

#44 A Very Comfortable Sleeping Position, Don’t You Think?

Image source: Fatfive

#45 Dean Making A Silly Face

Image source: edtheoddfish

#46 Yawn Stretch On The Hutch

Image source: serenoXW

#47 Mifflin What Are You Doing Buddy

Image source: azuyin

#48 Belly Pouch Is In The Way

Image source: BakaChikens

#49 Why He Do That

Image source: aroseonthefritz

#50 1 Bed, 3 Couches In This House. Bethany’s Preferred Sleeping Spot, The Cable Box

Image source: Lazy_Assistent666

