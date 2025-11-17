50 Times Cat Owners Hilariously Caught Their Beloved Pets Malfunctioning (New Pics)

What do ghosts and cats have in common? They’ll both knock objects off shelves and countertops when you’re not looking. They’ll both hide in your closet and be impossible to find when you’re looking for them. And they’ll both exhibit bizarre behavior that you’ll never truly understand!
If you’re a cat owner who has seen your furry friend do some strange things, you’re not alone, pandas. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite photos from the What’s Wrong With Your Cat subreddit featuring kitties that appear to be malfunctioning. Keep reading to find conversations with Cathrine Garnell, the woman behind the Bionic Basil & the B Team blog, and Rita Reimers, Co-Founder and Cat Behavior Trainer at Cat Behavior Alliance. And be sure to upvote the kitties that you consider purrfect, regardless of how odd they act!
#1 She Had A Rough Day And Suddenly Deactivated
Image source: ShenroEU
#2 Drama Queen
Image source: chakalaka13
#3 Sleepy Cat Is Very Sleepy
Image source: AuDisco
#4 I Found Him Like This On The Cat Tree… I Don’t Even Know…
Image source: twiggy087
#5 Caught In The Act Of Attacking A Roll Of Toilet Paper
Image source: asidevanish
#6 The Tables Have Turned
Image source: modren-man
#7 Someone’s Mad
Image source: ili_aciglo
#8 Showing Off Her Best Jeff Goldblum Impression
Image source: DIRIGOer
#9 Looks Like I’ve Been Caught
Image source: Anxious_Command_8900
#10 Mondays Are Hard
Image source: MadieStowe
#11 ʍoǝɯ
Image source: AmazedVein64
#12 Groomed To Death By His Brother
Image source: Trapszz
#13 Now This Is The Place To Rest!
Image source: SuccessfulCharts
#14 My Fur Nephew Kevin Wants To Be A Frog I Guess
Image source: LibertaliaInTheNorth
#15 Sleeping In A Drawer. Again
Image source: Independent-Debate22
#16 What Are They Doing??!!!
Image source: InfiniteTour8344
#17 Why Is This Cat So Long???
Image source: One-Chemist1291
#18 Full Time Cat. Part Time Gargoyle
Image source: Spirited_Tomorrow169
#19 A Rug Bug
Image source: ShevaunA
#20 He Is Beauty. He Is Grace. He Is Triangle
Image source: herrniemand
#21 God Knows What She Saw That LED To This
Image source: eclectictortise
#22 Reboot Incoming
Image source: beccaseraph7
#23 Venus Is Loving Her New Living Arrangement
Image source: tim3lymann3r
#24 She Looks Like A Mascot!
Image source: aysiawong
#25 Why Are Cats Always Weirdos When In The Bathroom
Image source: AlarmingProgramz
#26 I Already Wanted To Beat You Up Bro
Image source: Relevant_Minimum4010
#27 Terrifying Sight When You Are Just Trying To Take A Bath
Image source: debA_yorT
#28 How I Found Him Napping Behind The Sofa
Image source: Mysterious_Active_68
#29 This Is Hilarious… Angry Boy
Image source: OkPitcha
#30 Why Does She Sit On My Lap Like This?
Image source: mermaidemily_h2o
#31 She’s Getting Weirder By The Minute
Image source: MrMichael31
#32 Mendy. 100% Certified Goofball
Image source: egordoniv
#33 Every Time The Dog’s Rain Coat Is Drying On The Mat
Image source: Schlachtastic
#34 This Is Gatsby At Approximately 40% Of His Maximum Awkwardness
Image source: worthing0101
#35 I Think She Might Be Angry
Image source: ConfidentJo
#36 He Wasn’t Cleaning Himself. He Wasn’t Doing Anything. He Was Just Sitting Like This When I Came Back To My Room
Image source: ObnoxiousName_Here
#37 Night Shift
Image source: Gordon_Freeman_TJ
#38 I Had To Get Up To Pee And Moo Was Not Pleased
Image source: Still-Wonder-5580
#39 It’s About Knee-Deep For Him, I Think I Have A Dog
Image source: hydraSlav
#40 Something Is Wrong With Him… I Just Can’t Quite Put My Finger On It
Image source: BaldCuticle
#41 Beetlejuice Is A Special Lil Guy
Image source: goblingf
#42 The Bean Eats Fingers
Image source: MysticSybil
#43 What Is He Doing?
Image source: One-Chemist1291
#44 A Very Comfortable Sleeping Position, Don’t You Think?
Image source: Fatfive
#45 Dean Making A Silly Face
Image source: edtheoddfish
#46 Yawn Stretch On The Hutch
Image source: serenoXW
#47 Mifflin What Are You Doing Buddy
Image source: azuyin
#48 Belly Pouch Is In The Way
Image source: BakaChikens
#49 Why He Do That
Image source: aroseonthefritz
#50 1 Bed, 3 Couches In This House. Bethany’s Preferred Sleeping Spot, The Cable Box
Image source: Lazy_Assistent666
