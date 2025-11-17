Hey Pandas, Share Your Today’s Achievement (Closed)

Got out of bed? Talked yourself out of suicide? If it required effort (for you, not for some imaginary generic human), it’s worth celebrating, so let’s do that here!

Exactly 18 weeks clean from self harm as of today :)

Got out of home after 3 days…. Took lot of effort but felt good

Told my class that i’m a furry

Didn’t get low blood sugar today which made me really happy

Didn’t kill anyone. I think this legitimately deserves applause

didn’t get sick ONCE over covid! and i’m not saying i didn’t get covid (which i didn’t) i’m saying i dodn’t get any sickness at all!

Made 20 pounds of breakfast sausage and now working on smoking ribs

New retiree here. Today I got out of bed and brushed my teeth.

Today marks my. 2 year anniversary of no self harm, it took me a long time but i finally got here :D

Thought about my tax forms!

