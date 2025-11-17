Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of Your Perfect Weekend (Closed)

by

Have you traveled somewhere, gone hiking, or just chilled at home? Share a pic of your perfect weekend!

#1 With Her

#2 Camping In The Woods

#3 Spending Time With My Best Friend

#4 Hanging Out In The Garden

#5 Finding New Places

#6 Cup Of Tea And Crochet

#7 A Picnic With This Individual (Sometimes We Meet His Friends Too)

#8 Cabin By The Brook

#9 Going Car Camping With Her!

#10 A Long Walk By The River

#11 Perfect Breakfasts

#12 Me And My Sweet Rescue Girl Sunning In The Harden

#13 A Dnd Session To Kick It Off Makes Weekends So Much Better

#14 My Garden This Year – Spent A Lot Of Evenings Sitting In Front Of It With My Pup. Watching The Birds Esp The Hummingbirds. Love

#15 A Good Book With A Cup Of Coffee And A Fuzzy Companion On A Rainy Day… Perfection!

#16 My Perfect Weekend Out Of Reach Of My Camera Now, But Watch Them Grow Is Fine Too

#17 Sitting In The USA, Watching The Sun Set Over Canada

#18 By The Beach!

#19 Yarn And Coffee

#20 A Short Winter’s Break. West Coast, Sth Island, Nz

#21 3 Day Kayak Camping In Ireland, Camped Next To A Pub!

#22 All Three Of These Fluffballs On My Lap While I Do Anything Is Always A Perfect Weekend

#23 California Canyons

#24 Sitting In A Dark Room Watching Movies

#25 At Empire Mine A Historic Place In California

#26 Sry For The Double Post. This Is The Private Pool Of The Family That Lived At This House

