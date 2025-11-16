Reddit Users Wanted To See How Famous Movie Characters Would Look If They Were Hipsters, Samurai, And Babies: Here Are The Results (30 Pics)

Midjourney is an independent research lab that produces a proprietary artificial intelligence program. It uses textual descriptions in order to generate breath-taking images in just seconds. AI combined with art might seem contraversial for some artist, yet a huge portion of the internet is keen on testing out the waters of this technology while creating ‘artwork’ like never before.

Have you ever wondered what famous movie characters would look like as hipsters? Maybe as babies? As Samurai even? We’ve got great news!

In r/midjourney on Reddit, users shared the work of their imagination combined with famous characters from the movies, such as: Harry Potter, Avengers and Star Wars, to get these results. 

More info: r/midjourney | Hipster Avengers | Harry Potter School of Samurai Saga | Star Wars, Except Everyone Is a Baby

#1 Chewbacca

Image source: whatdoihia

#2 Harrymoto Potteru

Image source: cassien-crombez

#3 Hermionu Chan

Image source: cassien-crombez

#4 C-3PO

Image source: midjourney

#5 Mace Windu

Image source: whatdoihia

#6 Snape Sensei

Image source: cassien-crombez

#7 Ron Kun

Image source: cassien-crombez

#8 Stormtrooper

Image source: whatdoihia

#9 Thanos

Image source: leodeleao

#10 Luke

Image source: whatdoihia

#11 Boba Fett

Image source: whatdoihia

#12 Princess Leia

Image source: whatdoihia

#13 Voldemoru Sama

Image source: cassien-crombez

#14 Draco Malfoyu

Image source: cassien-crombez

#15 Darth Vader

Image source: whatdoihia

#16 Hagrid Khan

Image source: cassien-crombez

#17 Jabba The Hutt

Image source: whatdoihia

#18 Lando

Image source: whatdoihia

#19 Thor

Image source: midjourney

#20 Dobby The Temple Yokkai

Image source: cassien-crombez

#21 Yoda

Image source: whatdoihia

#22 Padme

Image source: whatdoihia

#23 Iron Man

Image source: leodeleao

#24 X-Wing Pilot

Image source: whatdoihia

#25 Hulk

Image source: leodeleao

#26 Han Solo

Image source: whatdoihia

#27 Rocket Racoon

Image source: leodeleao

#28 Black Panther

Image source: leodeleao

#29 Captain America

Image source: leodeleao

#30 Doctor Strange

Image source: leodeleao

