Reddit Users Wanted To See How Famous Movie Characters Would Look If They Were Hipsters, Samurai, And Babies: Here Are The Results (30 Pics)

Midjourney is an independent research lab that produces a proprietary artificial intelligence program. It uses textual descriptions in order to generate breath-taking images in just seconds. AI combined with art might seem contraversial for some artist, yet a huge portion of the internet is keen on testing out the waters of this technology while creating ‘artwork’ like never before.
Have you ever wondered what famous movie characters would look like as hipsters? Maybe as babies? As Samurai even? We’ve got great news!
In r/midjourney on Reddit, users shared the work of their imagination combined with famous characters from the movies, such as: Harry Potter, Avengers and Star Wars, to get these results.
More info: r/midjourney | Hipster Avengers | Harry Potter School of Samurai Saga | Star Wars, Except Everyone Is a Baby
#1 Chewbacca
Image source: whatdoihia
#2 Harrymoto Potteru
Image source: cassien-crombez
#3 Hermionu Chan
Image source: cassien-crombez
#4 C-3PO
Image source: midjourney
#5 Mace Windu
Image source: whatdoihia
#6 Snape Sensei
Image source: cassien-crombez
#7 Ron Kun
Image source: cassien-crombez
#8 Stormtrooper
Image source: whatdoihia
#9 Thanos
Image source: leodeleao
#10 Luke
Image source: whatdoihia
#11 Boba Fett
Image source: whatdoihia
#12 Princess Leia
Image source: whatdoihia
#13 Voldemoru Sama
Image source: cassien-crombez
#14 Draco Malfoyu
Image source: cassien-crombez
#15 Darth Vader
Image source: whatdoihia
#16 Hagrid Khan
Image source: cassien-crombez
#17 Jabba The Hutt
Image source: whatdoihia
#18 Lando
Image source: whatdoihia
#19 Thor
Image source: midjourney
#20 Dobby The Temple Yokkai
Image source: cassien-crombez
#21 Yoda
Image source: whatdoihia
#22 Padme
Image source: whatdoihia
#23 Iron Man
Image source: leodeleao
#24 X-Wing Pilot
Image source: whatdoihia
#25 Hulk
Image source: leodeleao
#26 Han Solo
Image source: whatdoihia
#27 Rocket Racoon
Image source: leodeleao
#28 Black Panther
Image source: leodeleao
#29 Captain America
Image source: leodeleao
#30 Doctor Strange
Image source: leodeleao
