77 Halloween Snacks That Look So Wrong But Taste So Right

No Halloween house party is complete without some spooky and tasty Halloween treats. They don’t have to be sweet, either – there will be plenty of candy to steal from your kids for months to come. So if you’re looking for ideas for sweet or savory Halloween snacks, this is the post for you!
If you already know some tasty Halloween recipes, we’d love to see them added to this list. And vote for your favorites so we know which one’s the tastiest!
#1 Red Velvet Heart Cake
Image source: lilyvanilli
#2 Raspberry Jello Worms On A Bed Of Chocolate Doughnut Crumbs
Image source: Steve Chao
#3 Dexter’s Bloodslide Lollipops
Image source: Forkable
#4 Snake Cake
Image source: North Star Cakes
#5 Guacamole Puking Pumpkin
Image source: Andrea Buckett
#6 Witch’s Finger Cookies
Image source: pikabu.ru
#7 Cannibal’s Hot Dogs
Image source: unknown
#8 Maggot Cupcakes
Image source: Sarah Hardy
#9 Zombie Brain Jello Shots
Image source: wikihow.com
#10 Graveyard Chocolate Mouse
Image source: Leigh Beisch
#11 Carved Skull Watermelons
Image source: Dimitri Tsykalov
#12 Hot Dog Mummies
Image source: seakettle.com
#13 Ghost Meringues
Image source: smartschoolhouse.com
#14 Poop Cookies
Image source: huffpost
#15 Finger Cakes
Image source: Nevie-Pie Cakes
#16 Human Ribs
Image source: notquitenigella.com
#17 Poisonous Dipped Apples
Image source: Matt Armendariz, Adam Pearson
#18 Skull Shaped Breakfast Egg
Image source: amazon
#19 Living Dead Cupcakes
Image source: knowhowshedoesit.com
#20 Skin Cake
Image source: Gillian Bell
#21 Cookie Ears
Image source: Nevie-Pie Cakes
#22 Edible Monster Eye
#23 Monster Cake
Image source: Makoodle
#24 Cheese And Pretzel Brooms
Image source: cocinandoconcatman.com
#25 Mad Scientist Potions
Image source: ourbestbites.com
#26 Frankenstein Marsmallows
Image source: justataste.com
#27 Dracula’s Teeth Cookies
Image source: Christy
#28 Tentacle Pot Pie
Image source: notmartha.org
#29 Marshmallow And Peanut Butter Dirty Ear Wax Q-tips
Image source: pillowthought.com
#30 Cheeseball Bats
#31 Halloween Pretzels
Image source: catchmyparty.com
#32 Meet Loaf Hand
Image source: notmartha.org
#33 Pretzel Twigs
Image source: marthastewart.com
#34 Egg Eyes
Image source: kathskitchensync
#35 Deadfully Sweet
#36 Panna Cotta Brain
Image source: emergencyfan2000
#37 Cat Litter-box Cake
Image source: moviegeek1976
#38 Ice Cream Brain In A Jar
Image source: livinglocurto.com
#39 Chocolatte Coffin Cake Toppers
Image source: cookingchanneltv.com
#40 Giant’s Foot Meatloaf
Image source: unknown
#41 Tangerines
Image source: disneybaby.com
#42 Brain Hemorrage Coctail
Image source: ScottishBrong
#43 Band-aid Cookies
Image source: Katherine Maries
#44 Head Cake
Image source: domesticsugar
#45 Bone Meringues
Image source: joythebaker.com
#46 Mummy Meatloaf
Image source: smartpartyplanning.com
#47 Human Torso Appetizer Plate
Image source: jessyratfink
#48 Spider Eggs Bubble Tea Pudding With Strawberry Topping
Image source: boulderlocavore.com
#49 Zombie Minion Cake
Image source: Ayca Wilson
#50 Turkey Cake
Image source: Sarah Hardy
#51 Hatch Spider Eggs – Lumabites Glow In The Dark Food!
Image source: npr.org
#52 Eyeball Pretzel Cookies
Image source: eighteen25
#53 Bride Of Frankenstein Dip
Image source: forkandbeans.com
#54 Lady Fingers Cookies
Image source: thejournalizer
#55 Skinned Face Cheddar Dip
#56 Puff Pastry Intestines
Image source: livinglocurto.com
#57 Cream Cheese- And Walnut-stuffed Roach Dates
Image source: jessntone.blogspot.com
#58 Light Up Pumpkin Cake
#59 Eye Of Sauron Filet Americain
#60 Meatloaf Pepper Pumpkins
#61 Sauron’s Eye Pizza
Image source: docerewellness.wordpress.com
#62 Carrie Cake
Image source: ehow.com
#63 Spooky Halloween Cupcakes From Breadonbutter
#64 Alien Cake
Image source: Sarah Hardy
#65 Toddler Toddy Punch
Image source: instructables.com
#66 Spider Black Bean Dip
#67 Gelatin Skull And Brain
Image source: amazon.com
#68 Monster Bogie Meringues
Image source: littleflea.co.uk
#69 Roasted Baby
#70 Litter Box (rice And Ground Beef)
#71 Hannibal Lecter “tribute” Cake
#72 Eyeballs
#73 Monster Face
#74 Paleo Witch Poop
#75 Paleo Unicorn Poop Cookies
#76 Childbirth Strawberry Cake
Image source: bototos.tumblr.com
