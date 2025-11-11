77 Halloween Snacks That Look So Wrong But Taste So Right

No Halloween house party is complete without some spooky and tasty Halloween treats. They don’t have to be sweet, either – there will be plenty of candy to steal from your kids for months to come. So if you’re looking for ideas for sweet or savory Halloween snacks, this is the post for you!

If you already know some tasty Halloween recipes, we’d love to see them added to this list. And vote for your favorites so we know which one’s the tastiest!

#1 Red Velvet Heart Cake

Image source: lilyvanilli

#2 Raspberry Jello Worms On A Bed Of Chocolate Doughnut Crumbs

Image source: Steve Chao

#3 Dexter’s Bloodslide Lollipops

Image source: Forkable

#4 Snake Cake

Image source: North Star Cakes

#5 Guacamole Puking Pumpkin

Image source: Andrea Buckett

#6 Witch’s Finger Cookies

Image source: pikabu.ru

#7 Cannibal’s Hot Dogs

Image source: unknown

#8 Maggot Cupcakes

Image source: Sarah Hardy

#9 Zombie Brain Jello Shots

Image source: wikihow.com

#10 Graveyard Chocolate Mouse

Image source: Leigh Beisch

#11 Carved Skull Watermelons

Image source: Dimitri Tsykalov

#12 Hot Dog Mummies

Image source: seakettle.com

#13 Ghost Meringues

Image source: smartschoolhouse.com

#14 Poop Cookies

Image source: huffpost

#15 Finger Cakes

Image source: Nevie-Pie Cakes

#16 Human Ribs

Image source: notquitenigella.com

#17 Poisonous Dipped Apples

Image source: Matt Armendariz, Adam Pearson

#18 Skull Shaped Breakfast Egg

Image source: amazon

#19 Living Dead Cupcakes

Image source: knowhowshedoesit.com

#20 Skin Cake

Image source: Gillian Bell

#21 Cookie Ears

Image source: Nevie-Pie Cakes

#22 Edible Monster Eye

#23 Monster Cake

Image source: Makoodle

#24 Cheese And Pretzel Brooms

Image source: cocinandoconcatman.com

#25 Mad Scientist Potions

Image source: ourbestbites.com

#26 Frankenstein Marsmallows

Image source: justataste.com

#27 Dracula’s Teeth Cookies

Image source: Christy

#28 Tentacle Pot Pie

Image source: notmartha.org

#29 Marshmallow And Peanut Butter Dirty Ear Wax Q-tips

Image source: pillowthought.com

#30 Cheeseball Bats

#31 Halloween Pretzels

Image source: catchmyparty.com

#32 Meet Loaf Hand

Image source: notmartha.org

#33 Pretzel Twigs

Image source: marthastewart.com

#34 Egg Eyes

Image source: kathskitchensync

#35 Deadfully Sweet

#36 Panna Cotta Brain

Image source: emergencyfan2000

#37 Cat Litter-box Cake

Image source: moviegeek1976

#38 Ice Cream Brain In A Jar

Image source: livinglocurto.com

#39 Chocolatte Coffin Cake Toppers

Image source: cookingchanneltv.com

#40 Giant’s Foot Meatloaf

Image source: unknown

#41 Tangerines

Image source: disneybaby.com

#42 Brain Hemorrage Coctail

Image source: ScottishBrong

#43 Band-aid Cookies

Image source: Katherine Maries

#44 Head Cake

Image source: domesticsugar

#45 Bone Meringues

Image source: joythebaker.com

#46 Mummy Meatloaf

Image source: smartpartyplanning.com

#47 Human Torso Appetizer Plate

Image source: jessyratfink

#48 Spider Eggs Bubble Tea Pudding With Strawberry Topping

Image source: boulderlocavore.com

#49 Zombie Minion Cake

Image source: Ayca Wilson

#50 Turkey Cake

Image source: Sarah Hardy

#51 Hatch Spider Eggs – Lumabites Glow In The Dark Food!

Image source: npr.org

#52 Eyeball Pretzel Cookies

Image source: eighteen25

#53 Bride Of Frankenstein Dip

Image source: forkandbeans.com

#54 Lady Fingers Cookies

Image source: thejournalizer

#55 Skinned Face Cheddar Dip

#56 Puff Pastry Intestines

Image source: livinglocurto.com

#57 Cream Cheese- And Walnut-stuffed Roach Dates

Image source: jessntone.blogspot.com

#58 Light Up Pumpkin Cake

#59 Eye Of Sauron Filet Americain

#60 Meatloaf Pepper Pumpkins

#61 Sauron’s Eye Pizza

Image source: docerewellness.wordpress.com

#62 Carrie Cake

Image source: ehow.com

#63 Spooky Halloween Cupcakes From Breadonbutter

#64 Alien Cake

Image source: Sarah Hardy

#65 Toddler Toddy Punch

Image source: instructables.com

#66 Spider Black Bean Dip

#67 Gelatin Skull And Brain

Image source: amazon.com

#68 Monster Bogie Meringues

Image source: littleflea.co.uk

#69 Roasted Baby

#70 Litter Box (rice And Ground Beef)

#71 Hannibal Lecter “tribute” Cake

#72 Eyeballs

#73 Monster Face

#74 Paleo Witch Poop

#75 Paleo Unicorn Poop Cookies

#76 Childbirth Strawberry Cake

Image source: bototos.tumblr.com

Patrick Penrose
