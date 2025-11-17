Hey Pandas, What Is The Craziest Thing You Would Do For 1 Billion Dollars? (Closed)

I a curious to know what is the craziest thing you Pandas would do for a billion dollars.
#1
Tbh the better question is what wouldn’t you do. It’s enough money to keep me, my parents, and my kids if I choose to have them comfortable, and probably my family would be set for generations.
#2
New Zealand dollar? Or Zimbabwean dollar? I want to be sure of the exchange rate.
For 1 Billion dollars, I would burn 2 Billion dollars.
#3
For 1 billion dollars (or whatever that is in pounds – I’m British) I would exist
#4
Have sex with Elon Musk
I lied no I wouldn’t
#5
“Relocate” the people who have emotionally abused me. (Relocate them to hell I mean)
Please don’t call the FBI 😭
But seriously, I would probably walk up to the ugliest person I know and kiss them for 1 billion dollars.
#6
Hmmmm I would probably screw a bunch of guys for a billion dollars. Or I would assassinate Putin for a billion dollars.
#7
I would forever give up smoking! Cigarettes that is…
#8
Short of hurting someone else, I would do anything for $1,000,000,000
#9
For a billion dollars I would get up every day and not do something stupid for a week.
I would fail D=
#10
I would buy Mar-a-lago and evict the previous owner
#11
Anything no exceptions
