Hey Pandas, What Is The Craziest Thing You Would Do For 1 Billion Dollars? (Closed)

by

I a curious to know what is the craziest thing you Pandas would do for a billion dollars.

#1

Tbh the better question is what wouldn’t you do. It’s enough money to keep me, my parents, and my kids if I choose to have them comfortable, and probably my family would be set for generations.

#2

New Zealand dollar? Or Zimbabwean dollar? I want to be sure of the exchange rate.

For 1 Billion dollars, I would burn 2 Billion dollars.

#3

For 1 billion dollars (or whatever that is in pounds – I’m British) I would exist

#4

Have sex with Elon Musk

I lied no I wouldn’t

#5

“Relocate” the people who have emotionally abused me. (Relocate them to hell I mean)

Please don’t call the FBI 😭

But seriously, I would probably walk up to the ugliest person I know and kiss them for 1 billion dollars.

#6

Hmmmm I would probably screw a bunch of guys for a billion dollars. Or I would assassinate Putin for a billion dollars.

#7

I would forever give up smoking! Cigarettes that is…

#8

Short of hurting someone else, I would do anything for $1,000,000,000

#9

For a billion dollars I would get up every day and not do something stupid for a week.

I would fail D=

#10

I would buy Mar-a-lago and evict the previous owner

#11

Anything no exceptions

