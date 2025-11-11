Loving Polar Bear Mama Playing With Her Baby In Snow For The First Time

One of the largest zoos of Novosibirsk, Russia became a really happy place once a long-awaited wonder, the polar bear, came into this world. Polar bears are the largest predators on the planet that re-produce once every two or three years, and in an unnatural habitat even more rarely.
On the 7th of December 2015 happy white bear parents, Kay and Gerda gave birth to their second cub. The cute bear was born absolutely hairless and helpless. The cub spends the first months of life together with its mother in the den until it gets stronger. It is impossible to determine the cub`s gender yet, so it is too early to give this wild animal a name.
In January this tiny snow bear opened its eyes, and its ears went up. This sweet creature has a good appetite and is gaining weight well. Dad is not allowed to the young one and the mother because the staff fears the male`s unpredictable reaction. So Kay will be kept isolated in another enclosure for a year.
Once the cute bear grew a bit older, it and its mother are let out from the den into the fresh air for the first time. The little thing is enjoying the first snow in its life. It studies the world with caution but at the same time has fun playing with its mother. In the middle of March, citizens and guests of Novosibirsk will have an opportunity to see this lovely creature, but for now, you can see the adorable animal’s pictures.
By the end of March, when the little bear is likely to be out of doors more frequently, it will be possible to determine its gender. Then a competition for the best name for the polar bear cub will be announced.
Story by Victoria Lyubivaya and pictures by Anton Belovodchenko.
