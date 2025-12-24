“My Therapist Says”: 92 Memes You Might Want To Share With Your Therapist (New Pics)

Christmas time has the uncanny ability to get us feeling all festive but drive us crazy at the same time. 64% of people with existing mental health conditions report feeling worse during this time of year. And even some of those who are usually mentally okay get hit with the “holiday blues.” Family drama, financial pressure, unrealistic expectations and stress are just a few of the factors that contribute to our collective call for help.
But don’t worry, we’ve got you. And we understand that not only is therapy expensive, but many of the couches are closed over Christmas. Sometimes, all you need to help you feel better – if only for a bit – is to be seen, and to have a good laugh while you’re at it. Enter My Therapist Says… A legendary Instagram page filled with painfully relatable but hilarious memes. The account has over 8 million followers, in case you needed any further proof that we’re all in this together.
We’ve has put together a list of the best posts from the page, for you to scroll through while your relatives irritate you at the lunch table. You’ll find tips on how to cope with the holiday blues between the images.
Don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you feel better and have a very merry Christmas, from all of us here at Bored Panda!
#1
Image source: mytherapistsays
Christmas isn’t “the most wonderful time of the year” for everyone. For many, it’s the complete opposite. Some feel lonely, sad, anxious or even severely depressed. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), around 64% of people say the holiday season makes their mental health conditions worse.
There’s a reason the term “holiday blues” exists. Also known as “holiday depression,” it’s a situational depression triggered by the onset of the end-of-year holiday season. The anticipation of get-togethers, large family gatherings and attending or hosting social events can increase negative emotions for some people.
“With holiday depression, you can feel like you’re on the outside looking in — like everyone else is having a great time when you’re not or can’t,” says psychologist Dr. Dawn Potter.
#2
Image source: mytherapistsays
#3
Image source: mytherapistsays
The expert adds that holiday depression can disrupt your relationships, your mental health and your ability to manage everything that life throws at you during this time of the year.
“Holiday depression can happen to anybody, no matter who you are, because there are so many different things that can trigger it,” Potter reveals.
If you feel like you might have a bout of the holiday blues but you aren’t quite sure, keep scrolling to find out more about the symptoms.
#4
Image source: mytherapistsays
#5
Image source: mytherapistsays, mikescollins
#6
Image source: mytherapistsays
According to Cleveland Clinic, those suffering from holiday depression might feel down, depressed or hopeless more often than not. They could notice that they’ve lost interest or pleasure in the things they usually enjoy. Having trouble sleeping, concentrating and/or feeling motivated are also symptoms. As are feelings of anxiety, nervousness or being “on edge” around the holidays.
#7
Image source: mytherapistsays
#8
Image source: mytherapistsays
#9
Image source: mytherapistsays
It’s important to remember you’re not alone in your sadness. Plenty of people go through this every year.
“You can try to refocus your thoughts away from the negative things you might be thinking,” suggests Potter. “For example, if you’re wallowing in the idea that everybody else is happy and you’re the only one feeling down, well, that’s just not true.”
#10
Image source: mytherapistsays
#11
Image source: mytherapistsays
#12
Image source: mytherapistsays
Potter advises that it’s important to stay connected to people, especially if you’re feeling lonely.
“Sometimes, when we’re feeling down, we dismiss the connections we do have,” she says. “If you’re feeling lonely, reach out.”
If you’re estranged from your family, or have none, she suggests turning to your chosen family. “The ones who bring you joy because you’ve opted into your relationships with one another,” she explains.
We aren’t always able to meet people face-to-face but in this day and age, it doesn’t mean we can’t connect. Send a text, pick up the phone, or even better, do a video call video call to catch up with your tribe and lift your spirits.
#13
Image source: mytherapistsays, drivingmemadi
#14
Image source: mytherapistsays
#15
Image source: mytherapistsays
On the subject of phones, don’t overdo it when it comes to social media, as this can actually make you feel worse.
“We often make assumptions about other people’s level of happiness without seeing the full picture. But what you see online is just a highlight reel of their holiday,” Potter warns.
The expert advises scaling back on social media consumption and being grateful for what you have, instead of being obsessed with what you don’t have.
“It can relieve you of feeling like you have to live up to something,” she explains. “You may be better able to focus on the fact that the holidays are about connecting, quality time and sharing joy with others — not just one ‘perfect’ photo or video.”
#16
Image source: mytherapistsays
#17
Image source: mytherapistsays
#18
Image source: mytherapistsays
“Reaching out for help during the holidays is one of the best things you can do if you’re struggling with your mental health,” advises the Advanced Psychiatry Associates site. This can be a person you trust, a friend, a family member or a therapist.
The site also notes that it’s important to be mindful of how you feel at all times. “You may be in the spirit of putting friends and family before yourself with gift-giving and socializing, but staying in tune with your feelings can help keep your symptoms of any mental health problems less severe,” it explains. “Know what makes you happy and ensure you make those things a part of your daily routine.”
#19
Image source: mytherapistsays
#20
Image source: mytherapistsays
#21
Image source: mytherapistsays
#22
Image source: mytherapistsays
#23
Image source: mytherapistsays
#24
Image source: mytherapistsays
#25
Image source: mytherapistsays
#26
Image source: mytherapistsays
#27
Image source: mytherapistsays, AnthroOmri
#28
Image source: mytherapistsays
#29
Image source: mytherapistsays
#30
Image source: mytherapistsays
#31
Image source: mytherapistsays
#32
Image source: mytherapistsays
#33
Image source: mytherapistsays
#34
Image source: mytherapistsays
#35
Image source: mytherapistsays
#36
Image source: mytherapistsays
#37
Image source: mytherapistsays
#38
Image source: mytherapistsays
#39
Image source: mytherapistsays
#40
Image source: mytherapistsays
#41
Image source: mytherapistsays
#42
Image source: mytherapistsays
#43
Image source: mytherapistsays
#44
Image source: mytherapistsays
#45
Image source: mytherapistsays
#46
Image source: mytherapistsays
#47
Image source: mytherapistsays
#48
Image source: mytherapistsays
#49
Image source: mytherapistsays
#50
Image source: mytherapistsays
#51
Image source: mytherapistsays
#52
Image source: mytherapistsays
#53
Image source: mytherapistsays
#54
Image source: mytherapistsays
#55
Image source: mytherapistsays
#56
Image source: mytherapistsays
#57
Image source: mytherapistsays
#58
Image source: mytherapistsays
#59
Image source: mytherapistsays
#60
Image source: mytherapistsays
#61
Image source: mytherapistsays
#62
Image source: mytherapistsays
#63
Image source: mytherapistsays
#64
Image source: mytherapistsays
#65
Image source: mytherapistsays
#66
Image source: mytherapistsays
#67
Image source: mytherapistsays
#68
Image source: mytherapistsays
#69
Image source: mytherapistsays
#70
Image source: mytherapistsays
#71
Image source: mytherapistsays
#72
Image source: mytherapistsays
#73
Image source: mytherapistsays
#74
Image source: mytherapistsays
#75
Image source: mytherapistsays
#76
Image source: mytherapistsays
#77
Image source: mytherapistsays
#78
Image source: mytherapistsays
#79
Image source: mytherapistsays
#80
Image source: mytherapistsays
#81
Image source: mytherapistsays
#82
Image source: mytherapistsays
#83
Image source: mytherapistsays
#84
Image source: mytherapistsays
#85
Image source: mytherapistsays
#86
Image source: mytherapistsays
#87
Image source: mytherapistsays
#88
Image source: mytherapistsays
#89
Image source: mytherapistsays
#90
Image source: mytherapistsays
#91
Image source: mytherapistsays
#92
Image source: mytherapistsays
Follow Us