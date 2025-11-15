My 28 Comics About Adorable Animals Show A Good Example For Us Humans (New Pics)

I created a heartwarming comic about an alligator called ‘Buddy Gator’ to spread positive vibes 1 year ago, never expecting to receive so much love and support, about 500k followers on Instagram so far. Thanks to everyone for being part of Buddy Gator’s journey. I’m looking forward to sharing more Buddy Gator stories with you guys! Lots of love.

Buddy Gator is a good and friendly alligator. Maybe we all need a buddy like him when we’re in a hard time.

Buddy Gator theme song! 🎶 This is a wonderful collaboration with the talented songwriter Asia Mei. Thanks a lot for the beautiful Buddy Gator song. Let’s sing along, and spread the positive vibes around!💚

Lyrics:

He’s looking out for a friend

He does whatever he can

You always see him lend a helping hand 🎶

He’s always full of ideas

On how to make the world cheer

He’s always out there thinking ’bout his buddies 🎶

Yes he is a buddy gator

He will try to make it better

Gator 🐊

You won’t find a friend that’s greater Gator 🐊

He is just so loving, caring huggable and sweet 🎶

Yes he is a buddy gator

Yeah no matter what’s the matter Gator 🐊

He’ll be there to make it better

Gator 🐊

He’s the kind of buddy that everybody needs 🎶

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | buddygator.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

