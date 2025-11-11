Minimalistic Tattoos By Seoeon Will Make You Want To Get Inked

Seoul-based tattoo artist Seoeon’s tattoos are so delicate and discreet that the fear of commitment disappears the moment you see her tattoo designs.
Seoeon’s unique tattoo style involves simple lines, pastel colors, and geometric figures which she uses to create tiny tattoos with origami cranes, diamonds, cats, bows, unicorns, and hearts.
These cool tattoos are like a breath of fresh air in an industry full of heavy and complicated designs. Even if you are not the type who likes such body art, Seoeon’s feminine tattoo ideas just might change your mind.
More info: seomeo.blog.me | Instagram (h/t: designtaxi, rocketnews24)
