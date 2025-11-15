I Made Graphics That Extend The Imagination

There are certain collectively understood visual forms and signs that reflect or extend our cognitive thinking models, thoughts, emotions. By combining minimalist visual graphics with some abstract words, one can discover a place for the viewer’s imagination and discussion. I decided to create a series of visual abstractions of the visual sign and the word to show this interesting phenomenon.
The geometric, minimalist illustration, I think, is very favorable for visualizing thinking concepts because it has a lot of real estate for the viewer’s interpretations. It can be compared to photos or detailed realistic illustrations. The latter envelops the viewer with detailed visual information, fills the frames of perception, and leaves less room for individual fantasy to manifest. Reading geometric minimalism seems to find itself in silence, and has the prerogative to complete the sign in one’s own mind.
More info: Instagram | sidlauskaite.lt
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
Follow Us