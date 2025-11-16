40 Headlines That Just Got People’s Blood Boiling

While we all need a fair share of news to keep up to date with the world around us, the truth is, we don’t always benefit from that emotionally. Quite often the opposite happens. What we read or watch or hear may upset us, leaving us anxious and irritated for the rest of the day.

Sometimes it’s the sheer facts that trigger us negatively, like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or the dreadful plastic pollution in the oceans. And other times, it’s not the facts but rather the presentation of how one thing or another is told to us.

The headlines, for example, are notorious for inflating and misrepresenting things and we always have to take them with a pinch of salt. And even if we do, they may still frustrate us, as they did to people on the Trashy community on Reddit. Below we wrapped up the headlines that, according to people, have maddened them the most.

#1 Who Thought This Would Be A Good Idea??

Image source: Poop_Consumer_

#2 The Military Strikes Again

Image source: zevHS

#3 A Shame To Think That People Cannot Control Themselves

Image source: phatpussypatricia

#4 It’s Just Awful

Image source: Carnizzy

#5 Literal Trash

Image source: BlootilyBloop

#6 Feel Free To Get Angry

Image source: celiaNezali

#7 “Guide Dogs Can’t Be Black”

Image source: sksjjsns

#8 Honestly, F**k Nestle

Image source: sollille

#9 Yup, That’s Totally True!

Image source: HelloAvram

#10 Pennsylvania School District Turns Down Local Businessman’s Offer To Pay Off Student Lunch Debts After Sending Threatening Letters To Parents

Image source: thathaitianguy

#11 These People Are Making Capitalism Look Bad

Image source: MisterT12

#12 Freakin’ Ohio. Imagine Getting So Angry Over Buying Ice Cream You Slam Doors And Start Swearing At Employees

Image source: ILoveRegenHealth

#13 Using Your Child’s Educational Growth For Views

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Dallas ISD Being Dallas ISD

Image source: ArchitectureGeek

#15 Youtuber Human Trash

Image source: thereisnotry_11

#16 Nice, Stealing From A Teenage Cancer Patient

Image source: mildreddabooty

#17 It’s One Thing To Criticize The Man’s Work, But This Is Just Vile

Image source: girolski07

#18 Meds For Herself

Image source: SurelyAmOmniscient

#19 Casual Assault At Meet And Greets

Image source: schrute_farmss

#20 Arizona Child Protection Workers

Image source: christianbn

#21 There Is A Whole Lot To Unpack Here

Image source: BonyMiggsz

#22 Trashy Pastor Says “God Told Him He Needs $300 Million This Year”

Image source: LazySenpaii

#23 How Is This Even Possible?

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Disgusting Couple

Image source: greenscreen98

#25 I Have No Words

Image source: brotherisarobot

#26 Man Licks Things In Walmart And Gets Charged “Terrorist Threat”

Image source: ItsDrBlazar

#27 Mom Exploits Daughter To Pay For Their Plastic Surgeries

Image source: Not_Ekta

#28 What A Lovely Woman

Image source: kyungsookim

#29 Commenting On The Appearance Of Someone Who Has Battled Addiction And Depression

Image source: Dystmyn

#30 Who Said Chivalry Was Dead?

Image source: Gingrpenguin

#31 What’s Wrong With People

Image source: Half_Baked_420

#32 What A Great Way To Spend Time With A Friend

Image source: bolt704

#33 Blackface? Really?

Image source: beaverkc

#34 Group Leaves Without Paying Check

Image source: Half_Baked_420

#35 I’m Only Getting 50% Of My Husband’s Money When He Dies! I Need A New Man!!

Image source: tesdfan17

#36 This Couple’s Been Clearing Out Costco Shelves And Reselling On Amazon

Image source: MythicalGriffin1

#37 F Them

Image source: Actualhumandisaster

#38 Mom Refuses To Pay For “Cheap Toys” Her Kids Break

Image source: courtesea

#39 So Classy!

Image source: KrissyBean

#40 Out Of All Places, Why The Court?

Image source: SirThatsIllegal

