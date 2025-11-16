40 Headlines That Just Got People’s Blood Boiling

While we all need a fair share of news to keep up to date with the world around us, the truth is, we don’t always benefit from that emotionally. Quite often the opposite happens. What we read or watch or hear may upset us, leaving us anxious and irritated for the rest of the day.
Sometimes it’s the sheer facts that trigger us negatively, like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or the dreadful plastic pollution in the oceans. And other times, it’s not the facts but rather the presentation of how one thing or another is told to us.
The headlines, for example, are notorious for inflating and misrepresenting things and we always have to take them with a pinch of salt. And even if we do, they may still frustrate us, as they did to people on the Trashy community on Reddit. Below we wrapped up the headlines that, according to people, have maddened them the most.
#1 Who Thought This Would Be A Good Idea??
Image source: Poop_Consumer_
#2 The Military Strikes Again
Image source: zevHS
#3 A Shame To Think That People Cannot Control Themselves
Image source: phatpussypatricia
#4 It’s Just Awful
Image source: Carnizzy
#5 Literal Trash
Image source: BlootilyBloop
#6 Feel Free To Get Angry
Image source: celiaNezali
#7 “Guide Dogs Can’t Be Black”
Image source: sksjjsns
#8 Honestly, F**k Nestle
Image source: sollille
#9 Yup, That’s Totally True!
Image source: HelloAvram
#10 Pennsylvania School District Turns Down Local Businessman’s Offer To Pay Off Student Lunch Debts After Sending Threatening Letters To Parents
Image source: thathaitianguy
#11 These People Are Making Capitalism Look Bad
Image source: MisterT12
#12 Freakin’ Ohio. Imagine Getting So Angry Over Buying Ice Cream You Slam Doors And Start Swearing At Employees
Image source: ILoveRegenHealth
#13 Using Your Child’s Educational Growth For Views
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Dallas ISD Being Dallas ISD
Image source: ArchitectureGeek
#15 Youtuber Human Trash
Image source: thereisnotry_11
#16 Nice, Stealing From A Teenage Cancer Patient
Image source: mildreddabooty
#17 It’s One Thing To Criticize The Man’s Work, But This Is Just Vile
Image source: girolski07
#18 Meds For Herself
Image source: SurelyAmOmniscient
#19 Casual Assault At Meet And Greets
Image source: schrute_farmss
#20 Arizona Child Protection Workers
Image source: christianbn
#21 There Is A Whole Lot To Unpack Here
Image source: BonyMiggsz
#22 Trashy Pastor Says “God Told Him He Needs $300 Million This Year”
Image source: LazySenpaii
#23 How Is This Even Possible?
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Disgusting Couple
Image source: greenscreen98
#25 I Have No Words
Image source: brotherisarobot
#26 Man Licks Things In Walmart And Gets Charged “Terrorist Threat”
Image source: ItsDrBlazar
#27 Mom Exploits Daughter To Pay For Their Plastic Surgeries
Image source: Not_Ekta
#28 What A Lovely Woman
Image source: kyungsookim
#29 Commenting On The Appearance Of Someone Who Has Battled Addiction And Depression
Image source: Dystmyn
#30 Who Said Chivalry Was Dead?
Image source: Gingrpenguin
#31 What’s Wrong With People
Image source: Half_Baked_420
#32 What A Great Way To Spend Time With A Friend
Image source: bolt704
#33 Blackface? Really?
Image source: beaverkc
#34 Group Leaves Without Paying Check
Image source: Half_Baked_420
#35 I’m Only Getting 50% Of My Husband’s Money When He Dies! I Need A New Man!!
Image source: tesdfan17
#36 This Couple’s Been Clearing Out Costco Shelves And Reselling On Amazon
Image source: MythicalGriffin1
#37 F Them
Image source: Actualhumandisaster
#38 Mom Refuses To Pay For “Cheap Toys” Her Kids Break
Image source: courtesea
#39 So Classy!
Image source: KrissyBean
#40 Out Of All Places, Why The Court?
Image source: SirThatsIllegal
