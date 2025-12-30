I Test The Limits Of A.I. And See How Good It Is At Guessing How Celebrities Looked As Teenagers (28 Pics)

Believe it or not, every Hollywood celebrity we know was once a teenager! All jokes aside I decided to test out artificial intelligence. How well would it guess what celebrities looked like when they were teenagers? Since most of these well-known people already have teenage pictures, we have something with which to compare the A.I.-generated results.

I used all kinds of A.I. applications, but tweaked and fixed the results a little bit using my Photoshop skills. The pictures are, of course, not perfect, because they are still generated by a computer. Some are better, some are worse. But we can still clearly see how A.I. imagines these 28 celebrities as teenagers.

More info: Instagram

#1 Keanu Reeves

Image source: hidreley

#2 Jim Carrey

Image source: hidreley

#3 Rihanna

Image source: hidreley

#4 Robin Williams

Image source: hidreley

#5 Robert Downey Jr.

Image source: hidreley

#6 Madonna

Image source: hidreley

#7 Diana, Princess Of Wales

Image source: hidreley

#8 Arnold Schwarzenegger

Image source: hidreley

#9 Richard Gere

Image source: hidreley

#10 Lady Gaga

Image source: hidreley

#11 Patrick Swayze

Image source: hidreley

#12 Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Image source: hidreley

#13 George Clooney

Image source: hidreley

#14 Britney Spears

Image source: hidreley

#15 Angelina Jolie

Image source: hidreley

#16 Jennifer Aniston

Image source: hidreley

#17 Katy Perry

Image source: hidreley

#18 Brad Pitt

Image source: hidreley

#19 Marlon Brando

Image source: hidreley

#20 Elvis Presley

Image source: hidreley

#21 Tom Cruise

Image source: hidreley

#22 Tom Hanks

Image source: hidreley

#23 Shakira

Image source: hidreley

#24 Cher

Image source: hidreley

#25 Mariah Carey

Image source: hidreley

#26 Kim Kardashian

Image source: hidreley

#27 George Michael

Image source: hidreley

#28 Ellen DeGeneres

Image source: hidreley

