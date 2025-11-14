Hollywood Did Not Appreciate Ricky Gervais Roasting Them With His Golden Globes Monologue

The Golden Globes is one of the most prestigious award shows, rewarding and recognizing excellence in film and television, American and International. The event has been running for 75 years and this year’s ceremony was hosted by none other than English comedian Ricky Gervais who had the honor of doing so for five years.
However, it seems like he didn’t regard it as that important anymore and shared his opinions as well as jokes during the opening speech. Gervais revealed that it was his last time hosting the show and followed it by saying that he no longer cares and thinks that neither do the show’s organizers.
The comedian went off on an 8-minute monologue criticizing various aspects of Hollywood, bringing in issues of racism, the Epstein scandal and finishing the speech with a jab at every “woke” celebrity that tries to lecture the world as they’re receiving the awards.
During his opening speech, Gervais gave a monologue that took aim at the celebrities present
Unsurprisingly, not everyone is too happy about Gervais’ speech
As celebrities in the audience barely laughed or had other facial expressions to offer to the jokes, most of the people on Twitter, especially those leaning towards the right political wing, praised Gervais on his choice of words. However, unsurprisingly, there were those who criticized the comedian and called him a bully.
Stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings took to Twitter to defend Gervais from the criticism
Another comedian Whitney Cummings responded on her social media page, defending her colleague, saying that “he’s done more for animal welfare than most celebrities combined.”
In response to the more conservative people praising him and regarding his criticism on the Hollywood culture as right-wing, Gervais has this to say: “How the [heck] can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing?”
Here’s how the rest of the people on Twitter reacted to the speech
After all the uproar, Ricky Gervais still had some things left to say
