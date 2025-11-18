40 Of The Funniest Memes From This IG Page That Does Not Sugarcoat Parenting

by

The idea that memes are some niche content for tech-savvy teens has long passed, now it’s basically the default medium for online content among multiple generations. So it shouldn’t be surprising that even parents can and will make memes about their experiences. 

The “Stay at Homies” Instagram page focuses on memes and posts that might be both amusing and painfully relatable to parents. We got in touch with the page’s creator and admin to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and comment your thoughts below. 

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: @wittyotter_

#2

Image source: @juliannawminer

#3

Image source: stay.at.homies

#4

Image source: stay.at.homies

#5

Image source: stay.at.homies

#6

Image source: @sixfootcandy

#7

Image source: stay.at.homies

#8

Image source: stay.at.homies

#9

Image source: stay.at.homies

#10

Image source: stay.at.homies

#11

Image source: @wittyotter_

#12

Image source: stay.at.homies

#13

Image source: stay.at.homies

#14

Image source: @momsense_ensues

#15

Image source: stay.at.homies

#16

Image source: @sarabellab123

#17

Image source: stay.at.homies

#18

Image source: stay.at.homies

#19

Image source: stay.at.homies

#20

Image source: stay.at.homies

#21

Image source: @jennnaaa_3

#22

Image source: stay.at.homies

#23

Image source: stay.at.homies

#24

Image source: stay.at.homies

#25

Image source: stay.at.homies

#26

Image source: stay.at.homies

#27

Image source: stay.at.homies

#28

Image source: stay.at.homies

#29

Image source: stay.at.homies

#30

Image source: stay.at.homies

#31

Image source: @simoncholland

#32

Image source: stay.at.homies

#33

Image source: stay.at.homies

#34

Image source: stay.at.homies

#35

Image source: @simoncholland

#36

Image source: stay.at.homies

#37

Image source: stay.at.homies

#38

Image source: stay.at.homies

#39

Image source: stay.at.homies

#40

Image source: stay.at.homies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
